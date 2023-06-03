Was it the butler in the conservatory with the dagger? Was it Mrs. Peacock in the lounge with the lead pipe?
Everyone’s favorite classic 1985 cult classic whodunit, “Clue,” based on the Hasbro board game, is making its way from the big screen to the stage at the Nevada Theatre beginning tonight, June 3.
The Lyric Rose Theatre Company is putting on the production, with the original screenplay—written by Jonathan Lynn—adapted for the stage by Hunter Foster, Eric Price, and Sandy Rustin. Lyric Rose is a local nonprofit organization.
“I designed the set, I directed the show, I did most of the building,” said Lyric Rose Artistic Director and President David Endacott-Hicks. “I did most of the set dressing. It’s fine because I am not performing in the show and as a person who performed on Broadway and did national tours and was a professional actor, from here because I am not in the show I have so much extra time because I don’t have to memorize.
“And also, this is my job. I am the Artistic Director of Lyric Rose Theatre Company and am President of the board so I teach on the side and we have enrichment programs in five different schools in Nevada County. We are teaching music and theatre through those enrichment programs. This is my job and that is my job.”
“Clue” is the tale of six strangers who are summoned to a New England mansion circa 1954 where they have been invited by a mysterious host. The group—who don’t know each other—discover they are all being blackmailed by the same person and thusly hilarity and murder ensues.
“‘Clue’ has always been one of my favorite movies,” said Endacott-Hicks, who is an alumni of Nevada Union High School and a seasoned theatre and Broadway performer. “I mean, Tim Curry—it’s one of his best, for sure. I grew up with it. I’m 43 and it came out in the ‘80s when I was a kid. I have always loved it and I just think it’s a fun show even though it is a murder-mystery, it’s fun and quirky. It’s just a crowd pleaser. And we have the right actors in this community to do something fun and quirky like this show.”
The cast is made up of some of Nevada County’s finest stage actors including Kate Haight, Corey Holden, Tina Marie Kelley, John Watson, and many talented others. Additionally, Endacott-Hicks teased that the “unexpected cop” will be portrayed by a well-known local performer, but his identity is being held a closely guarded secret.
“I can’t speak for everyone but for me it’s a very ensemble production,” said Endacott-Hicks. “There’s many funny, quirky characters in the show. And they all gang up together and form a team, almost like a Scooby Doo kind of thing, like ‘we’re gonna find out whodunit!’ And then it ends up being them. It’s dark and it’s funny. It was like, I don’t understand the people who don’t like ‘Clue,’ which is very few.”
Endacott-Hicks said that he probably wouldn’t recommend the production for any child under the age of eight or nine but said, “If a child can watch the movie, they can come to the show.”
He added that the production will resemble the film as much as possible but there will be some variations based on the space restraint of using a theatre as opposed to a Hollywood movie set.
“It’s a different beast on stage,” he said. “There’s things in the play that they won’t see that they would have seen in the movie. Because we try to keep it still a mystery of who is doing what murders, it’s harder for us to do that on stage without showing the entire person.”
Intricate sets and costumes are featured throughout the production, showcasing the hard work Endacott-Hick and his team poured into the hilarious yet mysterious show.
Endacott-Hicks said that Clue is about “blackmail, secrets, insecurities, and fun.
“It gives you everything. It gives you laughs. You should at some point get startled. It’s an interesting story too. You’re like, what’s coming next? It just has everything to it.”
Clue On Stage will be performed at the Nevada Theatre June 3-18 on various dates. For tickets, dates, and more information please visit lyricrosetheatre.com. The Nevada Theatre is at 401 Broad Street in Nevada City.