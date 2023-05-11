Staff Writer
The authorization to bid for the Mill Street Parking Lot Improvements Project at 309 Mill Street in Grass Valley, was approved by the council in a four to one vote after being pulled from the consent calendar at the request of a member of the public who lives on Mill Street.
Councilmember Tom Ivy voted against the authorization.
The resident on Mill Street stated that she has a seasonal spring running under her home causing flooding and mold in her garage.
“It’s a seasonal spring…I don’t think it is a seasonal flood…and if you close up that spring it will flood my house even more,” the Mill Street resident said.
The city has been undergoing an extensive process listening to neighbors and working with biologists to allow a permit for mitigation through the State Water Resources Control Board, according to Bjorn Jones, Grass Valley city engineer.
“Payment of in lieu fees will serve as mitigation for the project to continue,” Jones said.
The city engineering division is aware of the spring and have designed infiltration drains, or French drains, to dissipate what is little more than a trickle of water from this source, according to Jones.
“Essentially a trickle is coming out of the hillside now,” Jones said.
Jones also addressed concerns regarding the lights and two tiered parking lot that would add 32 spaces for residents and visitors.
Street lights in the lot will be shielded to minimize the neighbor’s view of the light, according to Jones.
“We’ve been back and forth several times redesigning it. We have nice landscaping features to soften the frontage,” Jones said. “We would like to make it like a little creekside pocket park.”
A comment describing the delay of the project was summarized by Michael Colantuono, Grass Valley city attorney.
“We had a wet winter. The foundation collected water. When you collect water you get cattails. When you have cattails it’s arguably a wetland. Then you have to ask the federal government and state government if you can use your land,” Colantuono said. “The state agency said, ‘we would like some of your money.’”
Getting ready for Armed Forces Day
Armed Forces Day is scheduled to be held on May 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the downtown business district of Grass Valley, according to Robin Davies, CEO of the Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“The sole survivor of the USS Arizona will be in attendance,” according to Davies, who referenced Grass Valley’s Retired U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Lou Conter.
The family friendly event plans to have activities, flyovers, displays, music and awards.
American Legion Poppy Days coming
Jan Arbuckle, Mayor of Grass Valley, declared May 26 and 27 as American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Days during this week’s Grass Valley City Council meeting.
The red poppies worn on Memorial day to honor disabled veterans, widows and orphans of our country are hand-made by disabled veterans, according to Janet Hessel representing the American Legion.
Veterans totally confined to Veterans’ Hospitals and the Yountville Veterans’ Home of California, make these poppies as part of their rehabilitation program, according to Hessel.
The public is encouraged to participate in this most worthy cause to help in the rehabilitation of the disabled veterans, widows and orphans of this country with a donation when receiving the free hand-made poppies, according to Arbuckle.
Car Show rescheduled
The Car Show that was rained out last weekend has been rescheduled for July 15 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Grass Valley, according to Davies.