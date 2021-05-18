The Center for the Arts to offer kids’ summer camps

Grass Valley’s Center for the Arts will host a number of summer camps for children starting next month, each offering guidance and direction in a variety of mediums, including visual arts, aerial circus, comedy and theater.

The camps will take place both in person and online (depending on the class), giving children the opportunity to explore their creativity while developing an appreciation for the arts.

The camps are open to community youth aged 8 to 14. Week-long sessions will begin June 14 with multiple sessions following until mid-August, giving students and parents a chance to select the dates that would work best for them.

The classes that take place in person will be limited to 10-12 students per session, ensuring that proper COVID safety measures are in place. The center takes very seriously the safety of its patrons, students, staff and instructors.

The first week of camps will offer Aerial Circus, Let’s Paint! Acrylic Painting & Mixed Media, comedy, and theater. Session two choices include Aerial Circus, Altered Book Journals: Mixed Media & Collage, comedy, and theater. Students in the third session can choose between Aerial Circus, Paint Like The Masters, and theater. Session four will offer Aerial Circus, Painting & Mixed Media Adventures, theater, and digital photography. The fifth and final session will find participants in one of three camps: Aerial Circus, Paint Like The Masters, or comedy.

Each camp will range in price between $115 to $250. Thanks to the generosity of its Youth Arts sponsors, The center will be offering $10,000 in scholarships to help kids discover the wonder and merriment that lie in the arts.

Each of the courses will be taught by experienced instructors who have years of training in their respective fields.

For more information on this year’s summer camps, please visit http://www.thecenterforthearts.org or call 530-274-8384. Inquiry emails can be sent to programs manager Brynn Farwell at programs@thecenterforthearts.org .

Source: The Center for the Arts