The Center for the Arts reopens on West Main Street

After 18 months, the home of The Center for the Arts is now open.

Beginning Thursday with an exhibit called “Strata” by artist Nancy Mintz, a number of people milled around the refurbished building, analyzing art work and enjoying appetizers.

The wait was long, according to the nonprofit’s executive director Amber Jo Manuel. The Center for the Arts had to secure financing, and endure a long wait due to excessive rainfall last winter that led to water damaging its western wall — all delaying the building’s reopening.

The construction itself was involved, including the addition of 200 seats, a new heating and cooling system, sound system, upgrades to the alarm system and making the space compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

“It sounds great,” said Manuel of the new sound system.

For the past six weeks, the executive director said construction workers have been working on weekends to more quickly finish the project.

And now, having concluded the renovations, Manuel said the nonprofit — like everyone else around town and across the country — is navigating the coronavirus.

She said The Center for the Arts will evaluate whether to continue to host live shows depending on how ticket sales are in the coming weeks. If sales are low, she said it’s possible the nonprofit will broadcast its shows and sell tickets exclusively online. Manuel said the nonprofit will continue to listen to the Centers for Disease Control and city officials to help determine how to move forward.

“We’re trying to do what’s best for the artists and our community,” she said.

