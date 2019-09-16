The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley releases full 2019/20 season

For the first time The Center for the Arts has announced its entire season lineup at once.

From Paula Poundstone to Arlo Guthrie, the center will begin its first season in December in its refurbished downtown Grass Valley building. The season, which typically begins in September, will instead start in December — aligning with the center’s grand opening, a release states.

Tickets are available at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org, http://www.facebook/thecenterforthearts and its temporary box office, 998 Plaza Drive, Grass Valley.

The 2019/20 season includes:

Dec. 8: Storm Large Sun

Dec. 14: Mark O’Connor Band – An Appalachian Christmas

Dec. 19: Windham Hill’s Winter Solstice

Dec. 20: Irish Christmas in America

Jan. 16: Third Thursday

Jan. 25: Family Fun Day

Jan. 31: The Mother Hips

Feb. 8: Terry Riley, Gyan Riley and Kronos Quartet

Feb. 13: Riders in the Sky

Feb. 15: Paula Poundstone

Feb. 18: Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Feb. 20: Third Thursday

March 7: B – The Underwater Bubble Show

March 14: Sirius XM Presents: Tom Papa

March 18: The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra

March 19: Third Thursday

March 20: Call of the Wild: Illustrated Edition

March 21: Call of the Wild: Illustrated Edition

March 22: The Second City — Laughing for All the Wrong Reasons

March 27: Masters of Hawaiian Music: George Kahumoku Jr, Nathan Aweau and Jeff Peterson

April 4: DakhaBrakha

April 16: Third Thursday

April 23: Arlo Guthrie

April 24: Marc Cohn

April 25: Family Fun Days