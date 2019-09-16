The Center for the Arts in Grass Valley releases full 2019/20 season
For the first time The Center for the Arts has announced its entire season lineup at once.
From Paula Poundstone to Arlo Guthrie, the center will begin its first season in December in its refurbished downtown Grass Valley building. The season, which typically begins in September, will instead start in December — aligning with the center’s grand opening, a release states.
Tickets are available at http://www.thecenterforthearts.org, http://www.facebook/thecenterforthearts and its temporary box office, 998 Plaza Drive, Grass Valley.
The 2019/20 season includes:
Dec. 8: Storm Large Sun
Dec. 14: Mark O’Connor Band – An Appalachian Christmas
Dec. 19: Windham Hill’s Winter Solstice
Dec. 20: Irish Christmas in America
Jan. 16: Third Thursday
Jan. 25: Family Fun Day
Jan. 31: The Mother Hips
Feb. 8: Terry Riley, Gyan Riley and Kronos Quartet
Feb. 13: Riders in the Sky
Feb. 15: Paula Poundstone
Feb. 18: Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Feb. 20: Third Thursday
March 7: B – The Underwater Bubble Show
March 14: Sirius XM Presents: Tom Papa
March 18: The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra
March 19: Third Thursday
March 20: Call of the Wild: Illustrated Edition
March 21: Call of the Wild: Illustrated Edition
March 22: The Second City — Laughing for All the Wrong Reasons
March 27: Masters of Hawaiian Music: George Kahumoku Jr, Nathan Aweau and Jeff Peterson
April 4: DakhaBrakha
April 16: Third Thursday
April 23: Arlo Guthrie
April 24: Marc Cohn
April 25: Family Fun Days
