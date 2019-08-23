The Car Lot GV opens on East Main Street

Mohsen Afshartabar has expanded his family business.

He and his daughter, Roxy Wilson, help run Tuscany Gardens Pizzeria and Cafe in Grass Valley and Penn Valley, and recently, they opened a new business venture: a car lot.

“We all do this together,” said Wilson.

With help from North Star Trucking, Wilson said the family has been flipping cars for years, and last month they were able to purchase commercial property to do more of the same along East Main Street in Grass Valley.

The dozens of cars that line the pavement of The Car Lot GV include trucks, SUVs, hybrids and vans, Wilson said, ranging from $2,500 to about $10,000 and sold by appointment only. Afshartabar said the family also sells cars that are all-wheel drive.

“The vehicles are smogged and registered when (we) purchase them,” said Wilson.

‘GOOD WORK ETHIC’

In the 1980s, Afshartabar worked in New York, driving taxi cabs. Since then, Wilson said, he’s been an inspiration for the family.

“My dad’s shown all of us good work ethic and how to have a dream and to really go for it and give it your best,” said Wilson. “He works seven days a week for the past … I don’t know … 50-something years.”

Now, with the restaurants and car lot, the family can mostly be found in one space or the other. Wilson sometimes finds herself picking up her dad up from one business and transferring him to another.

“Sometimes I make him walk if he’s being mean,” Wilson joked.

“That hasn’t happened yet,” Afshartabar said.

To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey, email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219