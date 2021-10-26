The call of duty: County commemorates longstanding relationship with U.S. military

District 4 County Supervisor Sue Hoek hugs Gold Star family member Colleen Marchi during Tuesday’s Military Appreciation Week ceremony. Marchi’s brother graduated West Point and was an Air Force captain before his death in a plane crash near Seoul, Korea, in 2003.

Rebecca O’Neil

Nevada County residents — veterans, Gold Star family members, those in reserves and on active duty at Beale Air Force Base — gathered at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building on Tuesday to commemorate the the region’s longstanding relationship with the United States military.

According to county Human Resources Director Steve Rose, one in 10 Nevada County residents is a veteran. District 4 Supervisor Sue Hoek said the county’s Veterans Services Office currently serves 10,000 veterans.

Hoek said data collected on veterans in most extreme need changes on a daily basis, but local advocates have made it their mission to reduce homelessness amid the county’s housing environment.

“Currently, the (Veterans Services Office) staff is working on reducing veterans’ homelessness to functional zero by Veterans Day,” Hoek said.

Hoek said the office has identified 22 veterans without a roof to sleep under. Fifteen of those already have solid housing plans set for November, Hoek said, adding that the county has provided housing to 12 veterans so far.

“This is a work in progress,” Hoek said, adding that the River Fire displaced some additional veterans that previously were not struggling with housing. “We know housing is challenging (around here), and these numbers change on a daily basis.”

Hoek said the county also offers supports to veterans through an internship program that only one other county in the country participates in.

Twenty-five year military veteran Rose oversees the “Achieve More ” program from his position in Human Resources, and said he is proud to be part of another government agency making strides to incorporate people like him.

WEIGHT OF THE PLEDGE

Rose said Martin Walsh, Department of Labor secretary, awarded the county with the department’s Hire Vets Platinum Medallion Award. Rose was one of three employers across the country invited to speak with Walsh about tangible ways to ease the transition between service and civilian life.

“(Veterans) defend our ability to make our own choices,” Rose said, adding that he feels the weight of their pledge even in times of relative peace.

Rose said he wanted the day’s ceremony to reveal a little more about the military’s day-to-day experience, which is why six members of six different branches of the military — the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, Space Force, Army and Coast Guard — each spoke.

Gold Star family member Colleen Marchi, sister of Army Capt. Kevin Norman, said she spoke at the event on behalf of her mother.

Marchi described how “gold star mothers” love their children like any other mother does — with the instinctual desire to protect them from harm — noting how excruciating it is when they are lost.

Norman died in 2003, after a C-12 transport and reconnaissance aircraft went down near Seoul, Korea. Norman was posthumously awarded a distinguished flying cross, after steering a malfunctioning, low-flying military aircraft away from hitting a restaurant head on .

Marchi, whose father, other brother and husband all served in the military, said loving someone with protective instincts “can be challenging.”

“On behalf of a grateful nation, please accept this flag as a symbol of our appreciation for your loved one’s honorable and faithful service,” Marchi said, repeating the word’s spoken to her mother at her brother’s funeral. Norman was 30 at the time of his death.

Rose said Tuesday’s ceremony was an opportunity to “recognize and provide insight and stories so people who aren’t in the military can understand what ‘call of duty’ means.”

Rebecca O'Neil is a staff writer with The Union.