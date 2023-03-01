Staff Writer

High speed internet plays a pivotal role in the quality of life in Nevada County, and yesterday the Nevada County Board of Supervisors took the next steps on the Broadband Project by adopting a resolution during a virtual board meeting that certifies the Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) requirements passed down from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the state.

