High speed internet plays a pivotal role in the quality of life in Nevada County, and yesterday the Nevada County Board of Supervisors took the next steps on the Broadband Project by adopting a resolution during a virtual board meeting that certifies the Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) requirements passed down from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the state.
The proposed program would expand access to broadband technology throughout unincorporated Nevada County and the incorporated communities of the City of Grass Valley, Nevada City and the Town of Truckee, according to the project description published by Nevada County.
The fiber optic lines would generally be installed underground following public or private roadways throughout the county with the intention to minimize or avoid disturbance of roadway surfaces where feasible. Where subsurface installation of fiber optic cable is infeasible, aerial installation on new or existing poles would occur, according to the EIR report.
“Whether it’s above ground or underground, this EIR is covering both of those…that means that a provider…is covered,” Heidi Hall, Supervisor for District 1 said. “I’m thankful to staff for putting this together and being so innovative and helpful to our local businesses to help us get more broadband in place here.”
The program would allow limited use of fixed-wireless infrastructure, which would connect to fiber optic lines or to other wireless infrastructure.
“I think this is what people are looking for,” Sue Hoek, Supervisor for District 4. “I know this is going to promote those little ISP’s [internet service providers] to come and take a chance on us … our rural towns and smaller communities.”
Providing high speed internet or broadband services in sparsely populated rural areas with our rugged Nevada County terrain is much more expensive than in more urban areas, according to Stephen T. Monaghan, Agency Director and Chief Information Officer in Nevada County.
“My eyes are looking at some of the larger projects, like the one down in South County,” Ed Scofield, Supervisor for District 2 said.
The ability to support economic development, distance learning, and telemedicine are among the goals described by presenter Trisha Tillotson, Director of the Community Development Agency.
“I really appreciate the proactive approach we are taking here. This will go a long way as a model for other communities,” Lisa Swarthout, Supervisor for District 3 said. “ I’m glad to see it’s county-wide…Today is a perfect example of why you need it.”
Among the benefits of this Programmatic EIR is that duplication of further EIR’s can be avoided and certain environmental resources can be avoided, saving the county time and money so that future projects are ministerial, according to Nanette Hansel, project manager.
Nevada County previously released the Draft EIR for a 45-day public review and comment period. The EIR consists of an analysis of the following environmental issue areas that may be affected by the proposed program: aesthetics, archaeological, historical and tribal cultural resources, biological resources, geology, soils and mineral resources, greenhouse gas emissions, hazards and hazardous materials, hydrology and water quality and noise, according to the report.
Past actions and policies that the board has implemented to support broadband service and infrastructure include providing grants to fund broadband projects…approving road standards to support an open trench “Dig Once” policy, which maximizes the potential for broadband to be included in any open trench construction activity taking place in the unincorporated county and approving the Nevada County Broadband Strategy Plan—a plan created by the Sierra Business Council, according to the report.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.