High speed internet plays a pivotal role in the quality of life in Nevada County, and yesterday the Nevada County Board of Supervisors took the next steps on the Broadband Project by adopting a resolution during a virtual board meeting that certifies the Final Environmental Impact Report (FEIR) requirements passed down from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) and the state.

The proposed program would expand access to broadband technology throughout unincorporated Nevada County and the incorporated communities of the City of Grass Valley, Nevada City and the Town of Truckee, according to the project description published by Nevada County.

