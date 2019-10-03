The Brick takes the place of Nevada City’s Cooper’s

The door is open but the business is yet to be.

Nevada City’s Cooper’s was recently sold, and the Commercial Street business is being revamped with a fresh coat of paint and a slightly different design. It is also no longer Cooper’s.

A native to Sacramento, Alex Bult bought the bar and has renamed it The Brick.

With a bit more group seating and more live shows during the week, Bult hopes to “really emphasize the venue aspect” of The Brick, specifically including DJ sets on weeknights.

The new owner, who has a band of his own, said he was looking for a new business venture and saw an opportunity with the sale of Cooper’s.

He said his dad has been visiting Nevada County since the 1970s. The new business owner relocated to the area in June.

“I’ve been loving it up here,” he said.

Bult hopes to keep the same old rock-and-roll vibe that permeated the old bar, but also “open it up to other stuff and make it a spot for everyone to hang out.”

While he’s never operated a bar, Bult said he has good help from people who have previously managed them. Individuals can now be seen milling about The Brick, organizing things, establishing a slightly different décor.

“Hopefully it will be a smooth transition,” he said.

The previous owners, Stacy and Phil Graham, took over Cooper’s in 2007, along with Tom McEvoy.

“It was a good run,” said Stacy Graham. “We had a lot of fun.”

The Grahams decided to sell both the building and business in December, said Stacy Graham, with plans to transition into retirement.

Cooper’s officially closed on Sept. 20. The Brick will have a soft opening on Oct. 19. A grand opening will occur Oct. 26.

“We got some bands lined up,” said Bult, referring to the opening date, “some local guys.”

