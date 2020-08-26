The Bookseller to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day Saturday

In celebration of Independent Bookstore Day, The Book Seller in Grass Valley will be hosting in-store festivities this Saturday in addition to joining over 600 bookstores nationwide in a day of virtual events.

The Book Seller, 107 Mill St., Grass Valley, has been participating in the yearly celebration for over five years. Although this year’s event will look different due to COVID-19 precautions from previous years — which often featured food and drinks — the business is still inviting the community to celebrate with them from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Activities will include hourly prize drawings in a day-long raffle as well as “Blind Date with a Book,” a promotion in which customers take home a wrapped book, keeping the title a surprise until later.

“We just want to make it fun for people who want to come support us in any way possible,” said Mikala Stroud, a bookseller at the store.

There is a selection of items which has been designated to only be sold in independent bookstores Saturday. These include several books, a “Bookstore Day” scented candle, and reading-themed clothing.

For those who would prefer to stay at home, virtual Independent Bookstore Day events can be accessed through Zoom links found on The Book Seller’s website — http://www.thebookseller.biz — beginning noon Saturday. In addition, items exclusive to Independent Bookstore Day 2020 will be made available for online purchase.

These include author-led discussions on the young adult fantasy genre and writing about the West, as well as a “Bookstore Day Ambassador Showcase” featuring author and bookseller Emma Straub of the Books are Magic bookstore in New York. Straub is an advocate of independent bookselling and shopping locally.

“We’re just trying to make it inclusive for people who don’t mind coming in, and for people who really want to stay home. There’s something going on for everybody,” said Stroud.

“Because we’re an independent bookstore, we get to participate in it, but it’s really being hosted and put on by the Independent Bookstore Day committee who has reached out to authors and booksellers,” she said. “It’s collaborative so that anybody across the country, from any state or city, can click on a Zoom link and join this huge party.”

Victoria Penate is a staff writer for The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com.