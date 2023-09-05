Staff Writer
The board of the nonprofit organization Nevada County Skate is on a roll, and well on their way to renovating the skate park that lies within Condon Park in Grass Valley.
Renovation, however, may be too light a term. With the current 22-year-old skate park showing its age, Nevada County Skate and the City of Grass Valley are leaning toward demolishing the existing park.
Andy Jarrette is manager of Goodtimes Board Store as well as a member of the board for Nevada County Skate.
“There were rumors for the last couple years that there could be money available to the skateboard community but in order to have access to these funds we would need to form a nonprofit,” Jarrette said of the six-month old organization. “We’ve been hearing this over and over again so we thought, let’s just do it. We ended up forming this nonprofit called Nevada County Skate because we caught wind that the roller skaters wanted to get involved as well. So NCS encompasses skateboarding and roller skating.”
So far the pet project of NCS has been deciding what the next step should be in how to improve the skate park and make it a better place for all who go there.
“Initially it was just one goal: we’ve been talking about doing something to fix up the skate park because it is 22 years old, it needs a lot of attention,” Jarrette continued. “There’s lots of cracks, there’s lot of parts that are crumbling, there’s holes, the flat bottoms are sinking from the transitions in lots of areas. It’s pretty unsafe and if you don’t skate there every day and you come from out of town, you’re gonna have a miserable time because you are not going to know where all the cracks are like we do because we skate it every day.
“So a lot of locals are like, we don’t care. We know where the problems are and how to avoid them. But it’s becoming a liability and the city caught wind of that a while ago. I think it reached a breaking point where they were like, we’ve got to do something. Someone is going to get hurt, it could be someone from out of town, and sue the city and it would be negligence because everybody knows about it.”
Nevada County Skate has been working with Zach Quentmeyer, Deputy Public Works Director for the City of Grass Valley. Quentmeyer has been a guiding light to the nonprofit, helping them prepare for the process of construction and all that comes with it.
“My involvement has been initially meeting with the skate community and Nevada County Skate,” said Quentmeyer. “(I’ve been) meeting with them and trying to get skate community input, and trying to provide them some direction as far as how to successfully communicate with the city as we work through the project. So staff has talked to them about really trying to get their feelers out, try to identify what the community wants to see as far as a skate park project. So eventually when it does come before the council for approval, there’s some sort of united voice among the community.”
Thanks to the passing of Proposition 64: The Adult Use of Marijuana Act, passed in 2016, the city of Grass Valley was able to apply for grants that would enhance the town.
“The city was eligible because we have a cannabis ordinance and could apply for it and received $3 million in funds which covered a variety of different projects,” said Quentmeyer. “Trying to reduce cannabis use among the youth is really the focus.”
The City was specifically granted $750,000 for one of the projects they included in their grant application—the skate park renovation.
“The grant money is there and (the city) have been telling us the last few months that they will most likely be pitching in as well,” Jarrette said. “Skate park design is not cheap, but they want a destination feature at our skate park which will draw skaters from around the world. A lot of parks are doing that; just something different that no other town and skate park is offering.”
“That ($750,000) is the money that is committed through the grant,” explained Quantemeyer. “We haven’t received any council approval for any additional funding, however there is the expectation, it is highly likely, the council approves some additional funding. There’s been some figures talked about as far as what additional funding may be needed to rebuild the same size or similar size as what we have now, if we go with demo-ing the existing one and rebuilding.”
Quentmeyer has been largely responsible for writing and submitting the Request For Proposal, a document that will be sent out to a number of skate park construction companies to solicit proposals for the job.
“We’ve just submitted that to the state of California for review, and just to confirm that it meets the guidelines of the grant,” he said. “That’s where we’re at today. We’ve prepared our draft Request For Proposal that we submitted to review before we release it, before we solicit proposals.”
The City has had conversations with a couple of skate park construction contractors and it’s been discussed that the idea of rehabbing a 20 year old skate park is rather difficult. According to Quantemeyer, it seems like the recommendation from the respective companies is that demolition and rebuild is often the best choice.
“However we intend our RFP (includes) as a requirement to evaluate that option to potentially rehab the existing park and do an addition that would include more intermediate or beginner-type elements.”
Once a contractor is selected, the public will be invited for community input, forums, and workshops, also a requirement in the RFP issued by the City.
“That would be my expectation of what would be included in those workshops, or public forums, but we’ll only get those proposals once we release the RFP. That should be part of their proposal, is outlining what public outreach they would even do, and what that’s going to look like. So we’ll know more about that once we select a contractor.”
For now, though the project by all accounts is moving forward, there is no set timeline.
“I think we would hope to start construction by next spring, next summer,” said Quentmeyer. “Best case scenario there’s probably a three-to-four-month construction period, however construction projects don’t always go exactly as planned.”
Holly Dilly owns Crush Roller Skate Shop in Nevada City and represents the roller side of skaters for Nevada County Skate. Her main role is to organize fundraising, which will help supplement the costs of future projects. She said roller skater’s needs are a bit different from skate boarder’s.
“We’re aware that a roller skate pad is needed for beginners or for roller skaters and it’s not going to be forgotten about,” Dilly said, adding that so far it doesn’t look like a flat-track will be feasible within Condon Park.
“I want people to know that I have 100 percent confidence in the crew and the people we are going to have doing the job,” said Dilly. “I know it’s scary because it’s all we’ve known and they don’t want to let it go. But I can promise that the company we choose to do the park will give it 110 percent and it will be better than we ever imagined. We are a team of professionals who really put in the work and looking at every detail to make sure we make the right decision.”
The additional proposed lighting project of the skate park will continue but will remain separate from the $750,000 grant.
Jarrette said: “That’s something we’ve been talking about ever since opening the park 22 years ago. And we got shut down pretty quickly back in ’01.
“We were just so grateful to have the park so we just put that on the backburner. But there’s lots of talk and interest with that. I think at this point it would just be going around to the neighbors and okaying it with them. I have already talked to several neighbors when they come into Goodtimes and the people I’ve talked to have been supportive of it. So yes, lights is definitely something we are talking about and hoping for. It won’t be part of this initial phase of that grant money, it wasn’t allocated into the grant but we have our nonprofit and we’ll be doing fund raisers and raising money so anything we raise, if we get the okay with the lights, we can do that before new construction would begin.”
For more information please visit NevadaCountySkate.org.