The birth of friendship: Making sure the kids are all right

Mary Collier said it was the Sisters of Mercy at the Catholic elementary school she attended in the East Bay that inspired her.

She speaks fondly of the Irish nuns who taught her that “the way you serve God is to help other people.”

That axiom led her to make a club for friendship, literally.

The path that led her to Nevada County started after high school, when Collier enrolled at UC Berkeley. There she met and married the love of her life, Peter Collier. During the 1960s, life in Berkeley was ground zero for social activism. Mary and her husband were very much part of that scene.

MOVING TO THE COUNTRY

In 1976, the Colliers decided that the political turmoil of Berkeley was neither the right environment for them nor one in which to raise children. They found a 100-year-old farmhouse outside of Nevada City. Even though it needed work, it was large enough and had enough acreage to insure privacy and seclusion for a writer and room for three children and visiting family. In 1980 they made their move.

As a successful writer, Peter was able to be a stay-at-home dad and co-parent with Mary. They both were active volunteers. Peter coached Little League and the two of them formed a girls softball league with friends — the first in Nevada County — so that the community’s girls as well as boys could play ball.

Peter started serving on the school board while Mary volunteered in her kids’ classrooms. She became concerned about the children who didn’t seem to have much going for them. Many of them came from disrupted families and single-parent homes. At that time the schools were considering doing something for gifted kids, and Mary began to advocate for something for the kids from more difficult situations.

BIG PALS AND LITTLE PALS

The district hired her, part time, to start a program for these kids. She worked with Nevada Union to pair high achieving high school students with the younger elementary students who would benefit from one-on-one mentoring, calling it the PAL program. The pairing provided opportunities for both the older kids and the little kids to bond. The older students learned mentorship skills and the younger students had a “big pal” as a role model.

Some of the girls asked for more mentoring, as PAL ended for students after sixth grade. Mary invited 15 girls to take part in a summer program of fun and learning. She asked two college students who were both former “big pals,” Jennifer Litton and Amanda Chavez, to work with her as volunteers. As part of the experience she introduced the girls to a number of successful women in the community, like Ingrid Peterson, owner of Grass Valley Florist. These women talked to the girls about finishing school and the importance of hard work and perseverance.

BIRTH OF THE FRIENDSHIP CLUB

That winter, Mary arranged for friends to take the girls shopping for warm jackets and sturdy shoes. On the way back from that experience some of the girls suggested that they should have a club. One of the girls said, “Let’s call it ‘Friendship Club,’ since this is where I made my first friends.” As Mary noted, “this highlighted the social isolation which some of these girls experienced as they were growing up.”

In 1996, The Friendship Club became a nonprofit organization with office space donated by Terry McAteer, then the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, and began to operate as a year-round program.

Mary urged Litton to come back to Nevada County after graduation from college in 1997 to take the position as program coordinator for the fledgling program. Mary said, “although Jennifer had traveled the world with Semester at Sea in college, she felt that the place to help those in need was at home. Amanda came on board in 1999 as program coordinator, and Jennifer moved to development director.” As a team the three of them worked tirelessly to provide at risk girls with a vision for bright futures and the life skills to succeed.

Mary continued as executive director and raised support from the local community as well as funds through grants. According to Mary, “the grants were great, but really it was the enthusiasm and support of our community that made The Friendship Club a success.”

THE TRANSITION

In 2004, Mary turned over the helm to Litton as executive director, in time for the arrival of Mary’s first grandchild. At that point she decided being a grandmother was what she wanted to do as her next career. She continued writing grants until 2021.

As executive director, Jennifer Litton Singer has taken the organization to an entirely different level. She has built an umbrella organization, Bright Futures for Youth, which includes not only The Friendship Club, but NEO and SAFE. While these programs now serve boys and homeless youth as well as girls, none of this would have happened if Mary Collier had not founded The Friendship Club nearly 30 years ago.

The Friendship Club has helped almost 1,000 girls since starting in 1995.

Don W. Scoble is a long-time resident of Nevada City