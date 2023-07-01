Staff Writer
When Dan Wheat Sr. moved his young family to Nevada County in 1974, he was admittedly aimless. With no job, a difficult rental market, and two young kids, Wheat made a tough decision to relocate from Southern California to a place where he knew no one.
Skip ahead ten years to 1984, when Wheat decided to purchase A to Z Supply in Grass Valley. The business, Wheat said, had already been in operation for 30 years.
“It was built and opened in 1954 as a second hand store, hardware store, kind of pseudo feed store—that’s why there’s docks in the front.”
Though the merchandise has somewhat changed over the years, A to Z still is known for offering something for everyone, and no matter what home or yard related problem one might have, Wheat and his staff are there to solve it.
“My favorite part is the customers, helping them solve their problems,” Wheat said. “It’s kind of one of the things everybody that works here enjoys doing. We have a rule here: it takes two people to say no; if we can’t do something or don’t have something we’ll find somebody who can. We always try to solve our customers’ problems; that’s why they came to us. If we’re doing our job, we’re solving that problem.”
Boasting about 15,000 items, A to Z Supply covers a wide range of goods.
“We sell a full line of hardware, plumbing, electrical, paint, fencing, irrigation, which is one of our big categories that we are known for in town; having everything from an irrigation standpoint that you might need (from) pipe to the sprinklers themselves.
“And we do a lot of specialty stuff. We do a lot of fire stuff. We sell the water storage tanks, we sell fire pumps, we sell fire hose and fire fittings which only one other place in town does.”
A to Z features a canning room, which Wheat said is a popular department, especially around fair time.
A beekeeper himself, Wheat is also proud of his business’ beekeeping items.
“Something that makes us unique is (we have) beekeeping supplies,” he said. “We’re the only place in town that does. I teach beginning beekeeping classes in the wintertime. I have 20 hives of my own in three different locations. It’s hard to think about falling in love with a box of stinging insects, but once you come to realize how unique they are it’s not hard to do.”
Their dedication to agriculture in Nevada County doesn’t end with taking care of so many ranchers’ and farmers’ needs.
“We’ve always supported the FFA and the 4H and Nevada Union High School and Bear River High School,” Wheat said. “It’s a place that we choose to (donate) our money from a nonprofit standpoint.”
A family business, Dan Wheat Jr. is co-owner of A to Z alongside his father, and began working for his father while still in high school. He never left. When the store first opened, Wheat Sr.’s father even helped out, representing three generations of the Wheat family all working together.
Alongside the A to Z building, you will stumble upon April’s Garden, with an assortment of flowers, plants, and gardening needs.
“My daughter April was the one who started the nursery—April’s Garden—and unfortunately we lost her four years ago to cancer. But we’ve got a great group of gals over there doing a really god job. It’s really a full-line nursery.”
Wheat said their business has a large number of regular customers, indicated by the approximately 10,500 people who have enrolled in the store’s rewards program.
“We really value our reputation for having the best service in town, and we believe that we do, of any store. And our customers tell us that all the time.
“You’ll never walk through that door where someone won’t say good morning or hello, even if they can’t help you at that particular moment. To walk into a store and not be greeted doesn’t leave you with a warm and fuzzy feeling. So we want to make sure that everybody feels good about coming through that door.”
Wheat is proud of his store and delights in seeing the community go in and ask for help, peruse the vast merchandise, and leave with a smile.
“We’re the biggest little hardware store in town. We’re not big like B&C or Hills Flat but…we are local, family owned, and we try to support all businesses like that.”
A to Z Supply is at 13396 Ridge Road in Grass Valley. For more information visit atozsupply.com. or call 530-273-6608.