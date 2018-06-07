The best support system: Silver Springs students share graduation speeches (PHOTO GALLERY)

Editor's note: Graduation season has begun, and The Union will run photos and text from planned student speeches from many of the high schools in the area. This is from Thursday night's Silver Springs High School graduation.

Hi everyone, my name is Katriena Mulligan.

I transferred to Silver Springs beginning of my junior year. During that time I was going through a traumatic experience and it was very hard for me to cope, but I wouldn't be where I am today if it wasn't for all the faculty and staff at Silver Springs.

Marty Mathiesen and Julie Gregerson in particular were my biggest supporters.

Silver Springs might be a smaller high school but it is definitely a school to call home. They have the best support system, as long as you follow the rules. They truly go above and beyond to ensure you succeed.

I would love to thank a few staff members for all the hard work they have done for us students.

Recommended Stories For You

Julie thank you so much for taking the time to take me to Citrus Heights where I found the cosmology college I will be attending in the fall.

Also, thank you for supporting me and helping me through everything and never giving up on me. I wouldn't be where I am today if you hadn't pushed me so hard, and I know you only did it because you saw so much potential in me.

Thank you Fred Metz for giving me the best advice and always putting a smile on my face, even when I'm down. Even though I had to come in for a few referrals from Ron Godwin, I would like to thank you for taking your time to work with me and find solutions.

Lastly Marty, I love you so much. You have been by my side through it all and never let me down. You always led me through the path of success.

You are a father figure to me and I just wanted to say thank you so much and tell you how much I love you for everything you've done, especially all the field trip memories I will never forget.

Katriena Mulligan is graduating from Silver Springs High School.