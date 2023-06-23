Myrna Galle’s love of dance has transpired over many decades.
The 93-year-old is still actively teaching ballet at Center Stage in Grass Valley, and was recently invited to attend the 75th anniversary of the world-renowned New York City Ballet, of which Galle was an original member.
Of her life in dance, Galle said she has been in love with the expressive art form, “Forever. I started probably at about seven or eight and somehow my mother knew of the School of American Ballet. I had had a little ballet in a little town in New Jersey and she enrolled me there and I got a full scholarship. I fell in love with it right away.”
Galle said dance is ultimately how she expresses herself, and her first recollection of dancing was with the School of American Ballet.
“I grew up partly in New Jersey, then we moved into the New York City area,” said Galle. “I was very busy at the School of American Ballet, every day, three or four classes a day, whether it be classical ballet, character work.”
Galle doesn’t specifically remember the first time she went on stage but said she was a scholarship student with the School.
“They sort of kept an eye on me,” she said, “and when a ballet company came into town they needed children to do the children’s roles. So I was on stage probably when I was 11 or 12 at the Met Opera House with the Ballet Theater. That was the company I had fully intended to join, and I joined Ballet Russe de Carlo at an early age and got through school fast and off on the road I went. Miss Independent.”
Galle was one of the first performers to take the stage as part of the New York City Ballet and now, 75 years later, will help commemorate the milestone for the world-known dance troupe.
“(I joined) in 1948, so I was with Ballet Russe from 1946-48, and then Balanchine, the big name in ballet,” Galle said. “They kept an eye on me right along and when Balanchine decided to finally start New York City Ballet. I was invited to be part of the first performance which was in October of 1948 and I was second soloist for the performance.
“So I left Ballet Russe on Balanchine’s advice. I was going to be a soloist with the New York City company, but we didn’t have any performances, they didn’t have any money and here I was trying to perform and nothing was there.”
Eventually Galle expanded her horizons and went into other forms of show business, performing on “The Show of Shows” with Imogene Coca, Sid Caesar, and Danny Thomas.
“And then Radio City Music Hall; I did a solo with them. Now that’s a very exciting theater because the stage itself is three tiers and each level can be worked on its own. I was known for my turns, the fouette—whipping turns. So here I was in the spotlight with the stage level where I was at, and all I could see was the organ and that was where I had to spot in the darkness. Sixteen fouettes on the spot.”
Galle’s traveling company wound its way through the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Much of the travel was by train, and it wasn’t uncommon for them to stop in any given town for just one night then move on.
“And then I just moved onto other things and New York City Ballet took a long time in really becoming a full-fledged ballet company. It took a long time; not until about 1952-55 did they really start touring and really becoming a ballet company. And by that time I was out of it for a few years. I married and had a child and then when I came back to dancing I went back to Broadway.”
During these travels, Galle made many friends including the legendary silent screen star Buster Keaton.
“I did ‘Show Of Shows,’ ‘Once Upon A Mattress,’ and then toured with it with Buster Keaton, which was wonderful. We had a lot of train trips, and he taught me how to play Bridge. He was a wonderful man.”
Galle said the stage, for her, feels like home and she is looking forward to celebrating the diamond jubilee of the New York company she watched flail in its beginning only to become one of the most respected dance companies in the United States, if not the world.
“There’s an alumni group of New York City Ballet,” Galle explained. “They claim there are 700 (members). Quite a few of them have passed throughout time and as I have gone through the list; all of those I know the name of are gone. Part of it was because I was so very young, and part of it my longevity.
“I called them to find out what they were going to do once I found out that they were going to have a 75th anniversary and Wendy Whelan, who was one of the prima ballerinas of the company for many years, is now one of the executive directors. (She) called me and invited me out to be part of the anniversary. I’ve spoken to them and on September 18 they are having a cocktail reception on the promenade, which is between the ballet theater and the opera house, and the Philharmonic in New York.”
Galle said that she and other alumni will be introduced onstage prior to the opening of the ballet’s season on September 19. She will be accompanied to the event by her son.
“I’ve invited my son and daughter-in-law. They live up outside of Albany so we’ll be training down; they don’t want to drive into the city. And I have been away from New York City for about 45 years so I don’t know the city at all now.”
Galle’s love of dance continues, and she teaches classes twice weekly.
She has only a few memories of having actual stage fright, but her experience seems to have led to how she would live her life.
“(It was) basically opening night with Ballet Russe,” she said. “Our star took ill that day and they said to me, ‘Okay this is it. Get en pointe and go, and the winds will talk you through the whole thing.’ And it was opening night for me. What an experience. They just threw me in and I went.”
Center Stage dance studio is at 121 Joerschke Drive in Grass Valley. For more information please visit centerstagegrassvalley.org. Galle teaches on Tuesday morning and Friday afternoons.