Staff Writer
Growing up, when Jillene Davidson wasn’t fly-fishing in her parents’ pond she was getting into some kind of art, whether it be painting, ceramics, drawing, or photography.
Now her passion for the arts has come full circle and she is back as an arts instructor at her alma mater, Nevada Union High School.
“(The arts) are one of most requested classes,” Davidson said. “The arts are super popular, like the photo and the ceramics. There’s four of us art teachers—there’s a draw/paint instructor, a ceramics instructor, then photo, then I am mostly doing art studio and draw/paint and photos.”
Readers of The Union and fans of its Nevada County Captures feature will recognize not Davidson—a former librarian—but her students’ work, which has been shown plenty in the paper over the course of past months.
“I don’t know if it’s my library background, but I love promoting a program and getting the work out there,” said Davidson. “These students are super artistic and creative and part of the process is showing your work and sharing it with the public. So having your artwork and creating it is one thing, but having it out there on display is the other part of the process. To have other people have access to your work and to kind of make their own interpretation of what the art is, and what it means to them.”
Davidson teaches about 30 kids in each of her two photography courses which she instructs in addition to draw/paint and art studio classes. She welcomes all grade levels, though most of her students are lower classmen.
Of her students’ submissions to The Union, Davidson said: “We made it an assignment so they got points for doing it. So that was really encouraging so I think almost everybody did that.
“It was so amazing once we saw their work published. It gives it a different element. They were really proud of themselves, and a lot of kids mentioned, ‘my grandma cut it out!’ or ‘my uncle saw it!’ You know, people in the community are responding to it so it was definitely a really positive response and I think the students got a kick out of seeing themselves in The Union.”
Davidson said that a very important part of her curriculum lies in teaching the students how to get their work published, beginning in the local newspaper and expanding beyond that.
“I gave them the email to send and I have you have to send it to The Union,” she said. “And they would just screenshot the email to show they tried to get their photo in. I was able to see that they did that. And we get The Union here at the school so every day I was asking a TA to grab copies because they would want extra copies and we were putting them up. It was really fun. Every day was super exciting because we were like, who’s going to be in there?”
The classes enjoyed making announcements on who were the lucky kids to be featured in that day’s paper.
Davidson said that Nevada Union’s arts department follows state-wide standards in order to enrich their students’ learning experiences and development.
“We usually use Common Core art standards, so we are meeting the goals of the state standard art requirements,” explained Davidson. “So we are talking a lot about the elements of art, the principles of design, and then finding lessons and projects that will enhance those. So they’ll have hands-on experience with multimedia, they are meeting those core standards that the state provides for us.
“You just kind of check off: okay, they are showing their work in a gallery, they’re creating something without having a preconceived notion. They use their own thoughts and ideas and are being creative. We have objectives as far as their meeting certain requirements to advance.”
The various projects students participate and complete are hardly limited to the four primary arts; kids are studying things like stop-motion, collage, computer graphics, and Cyanotype. The limits are nearly boundless.
Grading the students on their projects can be challenging, but there are some areas teachers study carefully when considering how to deliver marks.
“You look at work ethic, how much time they’re spending on the piece, if there’s research involved,” Davidson said. “A lot of the work that we do is in class, this is like their studio space. So I get to have that luxury of the art process and their thoughts behind it.
“Definitely no one has to be a master artist like a Picasso or a Michaelangelo in this class but I need to see growth and I need to see they are…trying things, they are exploring, they are not afraid to make mistakes. It doesn’t matter what level they are at, you can see their growth.”
Ninth grader Taylor Brewer is under Davidson’s tutelage.
“I love Mrs. Davidson’s class,” Brewer said. “She’s my favorite. I like this class because it is a relaxing environment and I feel like I can do what I want and there is so much supplies in here. I can go crazy.”
Also a ninth grader, Willow Whetton said that Mrs. Davidson has pushed her far beyond what she thought she could ever do.
“I love Mrs. Davidson. She is my favorite teacher,” Whetton admitted. “I just love the class environment and how it’s like a little community. And I like how easy it is to make friends. At the beginning of the year I didn’t really have many friends in this class and now I know a lot more people.”
The sense of community Whetton feels is by design, according to Davidson. She said:
“I want people to know how creative the students are, and they are not afraid to go for it. As they are getting to know each other more they are creating this community where they are painting together, drawing together, giving each other feedback and supporting each other. We have a little gallery here, which is amazing, and it’s really important for their peers to see their art. I just want the community to know what a thriving art program is happening at Nevada Union.”
Freshman Valeria Ramirez-Santos beamed: “Before this class, no (I was not into art). But Mrs. Davidson really drove me to get into art more.”