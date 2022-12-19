‘The art of giving’

Eight years ago, Cynthia Prout had neighbors with a child who were struggling — like many — through the holiday season.

The child’s parents didn’t have resources to provide for what they thought a proper Christmas would be for their infant, so Prout took it upon herself to collect items from the community that would serve the child and her neighbors to ensure a happy holiday season.

Little did she know at the time, but Prout would then be starting her own charitable organization, Savannah’s Angels, which she said is propelled by word of mouth communication. At this point, Prout said, people know her for her philanthropy and reach out to her over Facebook.

“The Christmas program started and the first year I did it myself, and it is so much,” Prout said. “Now, for the past three years, my friend Kendra Gilio (has helped) and is amazing, and this year we got Megan Woodruff. They have made my life golden. I get so overwhelmed, it’s incredible.”

Prout and her team receive requests from local families who may be going through some hardships, and are grateful for assistance in purchasing gifts for children who might not otherwise be receiving anything.

“We do the best we can to make sure that the match is right between sponsor and recipient,” said Prout. “Some people say it doesn’t matter. We still do teens. They are actually the easiest to buy for.”

Prout said the need this year seems so much greater, and while Savannah’s Angels has fulfilled most of its recipients’ needs, there are still requests coming in, and at last check, there were at least a dozen waiting to be matched with a sponsor.

“It’s a hard time for everyone,” said Prout. “While it’s not as many kids as we could have had, it’s more of a need. I don’t worry myself. But we’re needing sponsors. I do get a little anxiety as we get closer to Christmas, but little by little they trickle in.”

Donated toys and clothing wait to be distributed to needy children during a past Savannah’s Angels toy and clothing drive. “All children need to have something,” said Savannah’s Angels founder Cynthia Prout.

Photo: Submitted Photo

“We need 12 more sponsors and we still have kids coming in,” said Woodruff. “Maybe they just heard of Savannah’s Angels — we do our best. We definitely want to get those kids sponsored and if we can take more kids, we will. I work full-time, but I do this on the side. I was a single mom and another agency helped me, so I will be giving back.”

Woodruff added her admiration for Prout, saying that she is the captain of a very dedicated team.

“She is the vision,” Woodruff said. “She is the pinnacle of Savannah’s Angels. The community does know her.”

And Prout equally returns the love the community has shown her and her organization.

“I don’t think there are other communities out there like this one,” Prout said. “It’s not the same. There might be, but it’s not the same.

“Nobody wants children to do without. I always felt like my parents did the best they could, but I didn’t grow up with a silver spoon in my mouth. It’s a need, and it’s not a bad thing, nothing that is shameful. Let us help you.

“I don’t have to see them. I know all these kids on our list are happy, and there was something there for them. It’s the art of giving, and there is more to Christmas than just that.”

Savannah’s Angels consider themselves, for the time being, nomadic, in that they don’t maintain a pick-up or drop-off spot for gift recipients. Donations are still being accepted, and Prout and Woodruff said that there is a high demand for gaming gift cards, such as for a PlayStation and the like.

For more information on Savannah’s Angels please visit http://www.facebook.com/Savannahs-Angels . You can also call Savannah’s Angels founder Cynthia Prout at 530-264-6114 or email savannahsangels@gmail.com for more information on where and how to donate to the cause.

