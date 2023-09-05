Staff Writer
Not every market will greet you with a sign upon entering reading “Juicy Melons!” Then again, not every market is Natural Selection and not every market has an employee like Dan Ludemann, who is not only an accountant with the grocery but is also responsible for the colorful and often comical signage within the store.
“I wasted a lot of time drawing in the margins of my homework,” Ludemann said of his early artistic years. “It turned out to be not all that big a waste of time, I guess. In fact, sometimes the teachers would bump my letter grade up by a half if they liked what I was drawing.
“I love old cartoons, animation, I grew up with the early days of computers and video games. I worked in those industries for a little while and got a degree in Digital Visual Media and got a couple stints at some game companies and some animation companies in the early days. I surprise myself just creatively, with like storytelling; I just made that story up and it’s cool? And same with drawing.”
When walking around Natural Selection, it’s a feast for the eyes with Ludemann’s art—created from pen and paint (“Everyone thinks it’s chalk”, he said)—advertising everything from specialty pastas to bulk items to eggs to the store’s toy corner.
His interest has almost always surrounded art in some form or another, growing up a fan of Disney, Warner Brother, and Fleischer Brothers cartoons.
“I ended up getting a managerial job in the Bay Area and on the side I was working at Trader Joe’s doing art there, so that’s one reason I was able to use a couple of the techniques. It happens that this place is really going for a Trader Joe’s kind of feel, except these people (the owners of Natural Selection, Eli and Sara Bottrell) are truly independent. The money stays in the community.”
Ludemann grew up in Half Moon Bay and his family had friends in Nevada County, so it was not a new space for him. After living in the Bay Area, he was eager to move into the area where his parents had moved after they relocated to Alta Sierra. He wanted to be closer to them.
“I was coming up here on the weekends, looking for graphic work or some kind of managerial, but who goes job hunting on the weekends? I did. I walk into this grocery store, it’s like 5:30 p.m., the weekend is ending, and I plopped down my Trader Joe’s portfolio and was like, do you guys want an artist? And they were like, we were just talking about that.”
His inadvertent hunch paid off and for the past nine years, Ludemann has been the crafter behind much of the store’s décor.
“I can be more creative here than I could be at Trader Joe’s. Trader Joe’s has a lot of rules; it’s a little bit chaotic there as far as what they’re able to pull off with the art but one of the (rules) was no weapons, which makes sense. I did this whole thing for Thanksgiving once and I came up with these characters called Buckle Bob and Penelope Persnickety and then these turkeys. They were the pilgrims trying to get the turkey. And when you think of a pilgrim you think of the blunderbuss, you know, one of those big silly cartoon guns. I couldn’t do that; no guns or arrows or anything. So I had to come up with these things that weren’t weapons, but actually were. Like a rope. Catching a turkey with a lasso.
“I like a little bit of rules because it makes it so I can push the rules.”
A trained animator, Ludemann got into computer animation when it was a burgeoning art form. He was among many who saw the path to the future and wanted to follow it. Dabbling in video and technical work, he said his family drew him to the area, where he can live what he would dub a “geek” existence, and one that can showcase his talent.
The father of two, Ludemann said aside from the artistic freedom Natural Selection allows him, he genuinely enjoys every aspect of his job.
“(I enjoy) interacting with all the awesome customers, and I am not just saying that,” Ludemann said. “We have these amazing customers who are so fun and have amazing lives and I am a very open person. And I really enjoy hearing about other people’s lives. But the creativity could be right there, that’s a very close second. And I am really into eating healthy and really into independent business that’s local, so it’s really conducive to all the things I like.”
Natural Selections is at 589 East Main Street in Grass Valley. For more information please visit facebook.com/NaturalSelectionFoodandWine.