‘The apple didn’t fall very far’: Longtime Bear River coach Terry Logue set to face off with Zach Logue-led Western Sierra Wolves

Terry Logue, middle, Zach Logue, right, and Matt Logue after Terry’s 100th victory as a coach. Zach Logue is now the coach at Western Sierra Collegiate Academy and will be bringing his team to J. David Ramsey Stadium to face Terry and the Bruins Friday. Photo

Submitted

Terry Logue has seen, and accomplished, more than most high school football coaches ever will.

The legendary coach has been at it for nearly 50 years, most of which have been at the helm of the Bear River High School football program. During his illustrious career he’s won 250 games as a head coach, led teams to Sac-Joaquin Section championships (1994, 2014, 2017), won several awards for coaching excellence and mentored thousands of young athletes along the way.

Despite all Logue has experienced since he started coaching in 1973, the 2021 season has been one full of firsts for the longtime coach.

A spring season in itself is a new experience. Logue and the Bruins faced off with the Nevada Union Miners in an official game for the first time ever two weeks ago, and then last week the Bruins combined their varsity and junior varsity teams for the first time ever for a game against Foresthill.

Tonight offers yet another first.

While Logue will be in his usual spot on the Bruins’ sideline, across from him will be his son Zach Logue, the head coach for Western Sierra Collegiate Academy.

“Zach’s been a Bear River player and a Bear River coach, so for him I’m sure it’s going to be very weird to be over on that other sideline,” Terry Logue said.

Zach Logue agreed. “I know it’s going to be surreal. The whole evening I’m sure will be somewhat of an out-of-body experience. But, I’m just going to try and stay in the moment, and coach our guys. And, like me and dad talked about, we hope both teams can come out of it healthy, get better from it and get ready for the next few weeks.”

Terry Logue took over the varsity team at Bear River in 1987, and turned the fledgling program into a perennial winner. Zach, a 2000 Bear River graduate, was by his dad’s side as a player and later as a coach. He was an all-league receiver for the Bruins during his playing days, and coached at various levels in the program for more than a decade, learning from his father and co-head coach Scott Savoie.

Terry Logue, left, and Zach Logue.

Submitted to The Union

Now in his second season running the Western Sierra football program, Zach noted he follows his father’s recipe for gridiron success.

“At the heart we still grind the ball and play good defense,” he said. “It’s all I really know, and what I like. That’s where we’re comfortable.”

IN HIS FOOTSTEPS

Like his father did in 1987, Zach has taken over a relatively young program and is looking to build it into a winner. Last season was Zach’s first as head coach of the Wolves and he led them to the playoffs.

“The apple didn’t fall very far from the tree,” said Terry. “He doesn’t like to lose. Nobody can win every game, that’s for sure, but I think he’ll make the effort to win. That’s the important thing. Everybody wants to win, but what’s important is if you make the effort to give your team a chance and I know Zach will do that.”

Terry’s other son, Matt, is also a football coach at Selma High School near Fresno.

Terry has faced Matt’s team in 7-on-7 practices, but this will be the first time he faces one of his sons in a game.

Western Sierra comes into tonight’s game at Bear River’s J. David Ramsey Stadium having yet to play an official game. The Wolves did face off with San Juan in a scrimmage last week.

“We’re going to be somewhere close to suiting up 17 or 18 on Friday night,” Zach said. “We’re going to suit up who we got, that’s part of who we are. That’s our identity. We’re tough. No matter what happens on the scoreboard, we’re going to hang in there and play all 48 minutes. Our kids aren’t afraid to go in there and throw down with anyone.

“No doubt we will probably get dinged up a bit Friday night, but we’ll keep shuffling around the pieces and we’ll keep coming at you. We’re just excited to have the experience and play football.”

For Terry, Friday night will bring mixed emotions.

“It’s bittersweet for me,” Terry said. “Obviously, we want to win. But, at the same time, I want to see Zach’s team have success as well.”

The Bruins are 1-1 this season after beating Foresthill, 34-8, last week and falling to the Miners, 20-9, in the opener.

To contact Sports Editor Walter Ford, email wford@theunion.com.