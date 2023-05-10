Amanda Chavez has been in the second-hand business for over 20 years. She opened her initial location of Rainbow Rocket on Searls Avenue a couple years back, but has relocated her fun, funky, and functional vintage boutique at the corner of Broad and Sacramento Streets in Nevada City.

“When you hear ‘vintage clothing’ for me there’s a certain kind of niche,” Chavez said. “We do vintage but we also do second-hand apparel that’s vintage inspired. Those are also things that need to be taken out of the landfill, too. There’s a bunch of just all kinds of styles of clothes and were really nostalgic. People come in here and go, ‘I haven’t seen that since I was a kid.’”

