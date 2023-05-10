Amanda Chavez has been in the second-hand business for over 20 years. She opened her initial location of Rainbow Rocket on Searls Avenue a couple years back, but has relocated her fun, funky, and functional vintage boutique at the corner of Broad and Sacramento Streets in Nevada City.
“When you hear ‘vintage clothing’ for me there’s a certain kind of niche,” Chavez said. “We do vintage but we also do second-hand apparel that’s vintage inspired. Those are also things that need to be taken out of the landfill, too. There’s a bunch of just all kinds of styles of clothes and were really nostalgic. People come in here and go, ‘I haven’t seen that since I was a kid.’”
Helping Chavez locate the treasures Rainbow Rocket offers is Sirena Kay. The two run the retail spot and have what appears to be a lot of fun doing so.
“I met Sirena because she was one of the vendors at our grand opening when we were at Searls and she was the only one who had stuff that was similar to what I liked, and then we got to talking and we just hit it off really well,” Chavez said. “She has been a great buddy.
“We were in the Searls Center in the Seven Hills (District) for a year. And not even the locals knew we were back there. We were really tucked in and there’s a lot of really cool businesses over there that nobody knows about. What I loved about that location is I had a lot of space so I did a lot of events and shows and had a lot of bands play and stuff like that.”
Chavez said the gift for finding valuable, stylish, and affordable merchandise is key to making her store unique, and she has plenty of experience in the trade. She said she has been thrifting since she was a kid, and professionally working in the second-hand market for over 20 years. Like anyone with something sought after, she is reluctant to share where exactly she picks up her finds.
“I’ve worked at all sorts of buy-sell-trades and learned different brands,” she said. “I started finding my little places. I get all my inventory in Sacramento so I go to a lot of thrift stores there and I have my secret spots.
“When I first started, I did start as a buy-sell-trade because I wanted to do that. I’ve been doing buy-sell-trade forever, I worked at Freestyle Clothing Exchange for like six years and worked in San Francisco at Buffalo Exchange and all those places and after a while you get sick of hearing, ‘Are you guys buying today?’ (But) I will buy from certain people who have rare stuff.”
Rainbow Rocket also accepts donations, and recently had someone gift the shop with a Barbie Dream House from what Chavez guesses to the be the 1950s or ‘60s.
“I started selling online before online was super saturated,” said Chavez. “Sometimes people don’t really know what they have. And my thing too is, if I am going to wear a rock shirt I have to know what band that is, you know?”
“I always tell people we are treasure hunters so we are always looking,” Kay added. “Always on the hunt, here, there, and everywhere. That’s what we like to do is find the good stuff.
Aside from the obvious nostalgia on display—think clothing, books, toys, VHS tapes, books, pins and jewelry, and other collectibles—Chavez and Kay want people to find things that are practical and not pay much to do so.
“And we try to do not just funky stuff,” said Chavez. “We try to do some basic stuff too, where people are like, ‘Oh I need a pair of black pants for work.’ We just want to be that wacky mom and pop kind of place.”
Said Kay: “It’s hard to find clothes around here; we don’t have that many stores. And it’s a new experience every time you come in. You see things from your childhood and people are like, ‘whoa!’”
Chavez said she hopes Rainbow Rocket will encourage people to not be scared by the word “vintage.” She is committed to affordable prices and ensures everyone that the merchandise has been thoroughly cleaned or washed.
“It’s a labor of love and I feel really blessed to be able to finally have my own shop after so many years of doing this,” she said. “I think what we can offer Nevada City is we’re not like any other store.
“My goal is to make it a fun, affordable, kind of has this niche of funky, weird stuff where you’re like ‘I’m never going to find this somewhere else.’ So I would say Rainbow Rocket is just a rainbow in itself, it’s full of different colors and crazy things at the end of the rainbow. We’re just a fun, wacky shop that caters to all ages.”
Rainbow Rocket is located at 101 Broad Street, Suite E, in Nevada City.
Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.