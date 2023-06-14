Staff Writer
The Pine Creek Summer Music Series begins this Sunday, Father’s Day, from 4 — 8 p.m. at the amphitheater located steps from the Raley’s at 692 Freeman Lane in Grass Valley.
Staff Writer
A wide array of local musicians are in the line up and admission is free.
A wide array of local musicians are in the line up and admission is free.
The location is shady and comfortable, so bring a blanket and the family every third Sunday from June 18 through to September 17.
“I’m looking to bring people here who don’t frequent Pine Creek Shopping Center,” Dennis Sies, one of the organizers and musician said.
The music series is partnered in sponsorship with Kevin Bennett from The Training Zone, a health club located across the street from the amphitheater.
Sue Bartrow is scheduled to sing the National Anthem to begin each event. Bartrow is a local realtor who recently sang the Anthem at the Penn Valley Rodeo opening ceremonies.
On Father’s Day, June 18 at 4 p.m. Stephen Yerkey’s upbeat acoustic blues and rock sounds will begin the event.
Dave Earl the Blues Man is slated for around 5:30 p.m. and Sies Matters with Mike Shapiro will perform classic rock, blues and county beginning around 6:30 p.m., according to promoters.
On July 16, the theme will be patriotic. Billy Packard and Friends will kick off the evening at 4 p.m.
At 5:30 p.m. Sies Matters plays and then Dream and the Dreamer at 6: 30 p.m.
On August 20, the theme is summer nights with Love Solo Duo’s acoustic classic rock, Sies Matters with Mike Shapiro, The Edgetones playing swinging blues, rock and rockabilly.
September 17 will feature a local favorite Matt Draper and the big sounds of Sies Matters.
Local craft vendors are planning to set up booths to line the top of the hill selling jewelry, household items and artwork.
The Pine Creek Music Series will bring back to life an attractive and well-designed amphitheater that has laid dormant for many years.
“A lot of people say they didn’t realize it was here,” Sies said.
The beautiful setting is a hidden gem, with lots of shade and green grass, according to Sies. There is a bit of a slope so blankets might be the most comfortable.
Paved areas are available around the edges of the amphitheater for ADA seating and surrounding restaurants will be ready for the added patronage.
To contact Staff Writer Marianne Boll-See, email mboll-see@theunion.com.
