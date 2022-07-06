That’s the spirit: Distillery rakes in accolades while doing good

When South Fork Vodka began making and distributing craft vodka in 2018, owners Jon Dorfman and Dan Kennerson were proud to be Nevada County’s first craft spirit company.

Now the two are celebrating national recognition in the form of a nod from USA Today as the nation’s No. 1 craft vodka, beating out some big names like Ocean Distillery and Bently Heritage.

“I’m not sure who nominated us,” said Dorfman. “It’s a weeklong polling, so people vote on their favorite craft distillery. (Then) they close the polls so you don’t know what place you’re in. Going into it dark, it was kind of a surprise.”

Dorfman added that the company has won medals in every competition they’ve entered, bringing the total to 36 so far.

“We’re the highest-rated California vodka,” he said, ”but still have to beat the drum before we are an actual house brand.”

Additionally the company boasts that their product is gluten-free, the grain used to produce it is non-GMO, and it is six times distilled.

The company has begun working on a full suite of what they call philanthropic distilled spirits, including a selection of gins, and have partnered with the Tahoe-Truckee Humane Society for a limited edition release with proceeds going to the animal adoption organization.

They will also be producing a Doge vodka in an effort to raise funds for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

“We love animals around here,” Dorfman said.

KILLING GERMS

South Fork became even more recognizable in the area when the COVID pandemic hit.

They quickly switched gears and started producing hand sanitizer. To be specific, they produced 11,000 gallons of hand sanitizer in 2020 — compared to 4,000 gallons of their trademark vodka.

“We completely stopped vodka production for about five months,” Dorfman said.

Many Nevada County businesses offered the sanitizer to their customers, and when South Fork found themselves with an additional 500 gallons of the sanitizer, they donated it to Nevada County Consolidated Fire Department.

“We intentionally got in front of it,” said Dorfman, “so we were one of the first distributors licensed by the FDA (and) the third largest distillery producer.”

Winning praise was great, though the need was greater at the time.

“We were happy to be able to help our community,” Dorman said. “No one really knew where it was going to go, so it was nice to provide some peace of mind — and stay employed.”

Jennifer Nobles is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at jnobles@theunion.com.