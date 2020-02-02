‘That feeling of home’: Brunswick Veterinary Clinic reopens

8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays and closed Sundays.

On Thursday, one day after the Brunswick Veterinary Clinic had reopened, a steady stream of customers was entering the lobby.

Customers were catching up with the original clinic owners — Dr. Jay Schuff and Dr. Rebecca Hahn — and getting to know an additional owner, Dr. Tarra Williams, who has been a practicing veterinarian in Loomis for 12 years.

“I was heartbroken when they went out of business,” Randi Briggs said in the lobby. Briggs said she has been a longtime customer of Brunswick Veterinary Clinic since it opened decades ago.

In late October, the clinic abruptly closed.

When Schuff and Hahn, who still owned the building, were notified that the previous owner Michelle Meyer was closing the clinic, the original owners immediately thought to reopen the place in hopes of “bringing the family back together.”

“We know this is a very viable business,” said Hahn, adding, “You have a community that believed in this practice — it was a big part of the community — and you also had a staff that was dedicated to the practice.”

Williams said she wants to bring a higher standard of care to the Grass Valley practice, conducting dental work and eventually opening an emergency animal clinic at Brunswick — first providing the service on Sundays before expanding it to remain open on weekdays during the evening. Hahn said Schuff and Williams will also be offering surgery to clients.

When it closed its doors, Meyer wrote on Facebook in October that she wasn’t able to attract enough veterinarians to the clinic, which contributed to the abrupt closure.

Hahn and Williams disagreed.

“This hasn’t been what I’ve seen,” said Hahn.

Meyer could not be reached for comment for this story.

The previous owner entered into bankruptcy court after closing the business, which Hahn said has now reached its conclusion. He added that the current owners bought the clinic’s assets from Bank of America.

Williams estimated the clinic will maintain about three to five veterinarians, with three front-desk employees — many of whom had worked at the clinic under Meyer.

Hahn said she’s excited to be back in business again, and to have added Williams to the team.

“Jay (Schuff), Tarra (Williams) and I are on the same page with our conscientious care,” she said, “not only the quality but also that feeling of home.”

