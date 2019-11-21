Thanksgiving winter storm could end fire concerns in Nevada County

Fire concerns coming Monday could be the last of the season after a winter storm is expected to bring precipitation to the area Tuesday afternoon through Thanksgiving Day, the National Weather Service said.

While a fire weather warning was issued for early next week due to 25-35 mph wind gusts and low humidity, in Nevada County extremely dry fuel conditions are the biggest concern, said meteorologist Brendon Rubin-Oster.

Locally, winds are only expected around 10-15 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

“The actual meteorological conditions do not look too high-end for fire weather,” Rubin-Oster said. “There will be breezy winds, but it’s pretty marginal compared to what we look for in more bona fide fire weather now. It looks like more of a Northern Sacramento Valley issue.”

The weather service is predicting 1 to 2 inches of rain and a minor accumulation of snow in areas above 2,500 feet over the course of the storm, bringing the “soaking rain” needed to alleviate fire weather concerns going forward.

“We’re looking for what we in the fire weather community call wetting rains, normally only one-tenth of an inch,” Rubin-Oster said. “I don’t think that’ll cut it here. We probably need a good soaking rain, which is what we’re potentially going to get.”

The National Weather Service warned the storm could bring delays and potentially dangerous driving conditions as the first major rain of the season creates slick roadways from oil on the road.

“Be sure to do whatever you have to winterize your vehicle now and remember to drive safely,” Rubin-Oster said. “It’s been many months and some people forget how to drive in the rain.”

The rain also will bring much cooler temperatures.

Today’s high is forecast to reach 59. Temperatures will stay in the high 50s and low 60s until Tuesday, when the high is expected to hit 50. On Wednesday highs will reach 42, and climb to 44 on Thanksgiving Day.

To contact Staff Writer John Orona email jorona@theunion.com or call 530-477-4229.