 Thanksgiving weather: More snow, rain expected for Nevada County | TheUnion.com

Thanksgiving weather: More snow, rain expected for Nevada County

News | November 27, 2019

Staff report
SnowWeather-GVU-112819
The first snow of the season came to Nevada County Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. According to the National Weather Service, more could be on the way.
Submitted by Denise Fink
PrecipTimingLoop

Key Points:

  • Winter Storm Warning continues through Thanksgiving night for high impact snowstorm
  • Snow levels with accumulations down to the upper foothills and Shasta county 
  • Afternoon thunderstorms, some with abundant and accumulating small hail
  • Freezing temperatures Friday morning
  • Heavy mountain snow again Saturday and Sunday
WinterStormWarning

Timing:

Today – Friday

  • Snow showers through Thursday, Coastal, northern mountains, Shasta county
    • Additional accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, up to 8 inches over higher peaks
    • Sierra Nevada
      • Additional 8 to 18 inches of snow above 4000 feet
      • Additional accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible down to the upper foothills
  • Light to moderate rain showers across the Valley today and Thursday with isolated thunderstorms possible
  • Rain/snow showers persist possible into Friday mainly in the Sierra Nevada with snow levels lowering at times to around 1500 feet
  • Widespread hard freeze possible Friday morning

Show CaptionsHide Captions

Summary: A strong Pacific storm system remains over the area, with rain and snow showers continuing through Thursday, bringing additional heavy snow in the mountains. Snow levels will rise above the lower foothills today with snow showers continuing in the upper foothills. There is a chance of small hail producing thunderstorms this afternoon and again Thursday afternoon. A widespread hard freeze is possible Friday morning.  A significant winter storm arrives for the weekend starting Saturday with snow levels initially in the upper foothills then rising to pass levels by Sunday.

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Local News
See more