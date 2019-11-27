Thanksgiving weather: More snow, rain expected for Nevada County

PrecipTimingLoop

Key Points:

Winter Storm Warning continues through Thanksgiving night for high impact snowstorm

Snow levels with accumulations down to the upper foothills and Shasta county

Afternoon thunderstorms, some with abundant and accumulating small hail

Freezing temperatures Friday morning

Heavy mountain snow again Saturday and Sunday

Timing:

Today – Friday

Snow showers through Thursday, Coastal, northern mountains, Shasta county Additional accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, up to 8 inches over higher peaks Sierra Nevada Additional 8 to 18 inches of snow above 4000 feet Additional accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible down to the upper foothills

Light to moderate rain showers across the Valley today and Thursday with isolated thunderstorms possible

Rain/snow showers persist possible into Friday mainly in the Sierra Nevada with snow levels lowering at times to around 1500 feet

Widespread hard freeze possible Friday morning

Summary: A strong Pacific storm system remains over the area, with rain and snow showers continuing through Thursday, bringing additional heavy snow in the mountains. Snow levels will rise above the lower foothills today with snow showers continuing in the upper foothills. There is a chance of small hail producing thunderstorms this afternoon and again Thursday afternoon. A widespread hard freeze is possible Friday morning. A significant winter storm arrives for the weekend starting Saturday with snow levels initially in the upper foothills then rising to pass levels by Sunday.