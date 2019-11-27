Thanksgiving weather: More snow, rain expected for Nevada County
Staff report
Key Points:
- Winter Storm Warning continues through Thanksgiving night for high impact snowstorm
- Snow levels with accumulations down to the upper foothills and Shasta county
- Afternoon thunderstorms, some with abundant and accumulating small hail
- Freezing temperatures Friday morning
- Heavy mountain snow again Saturday and Sunday
Timing:
Today – Friday
- Snow showers through Thursday, Coastal, northern mountains, Shasta county
- Additional accumulations of 2 to 6 inches, up to 8 inches over higher peaks
- Sierra Nevada
- Additional 8 to 18 inches of snow above 4000 feet
- Additional accumulations of 2 to 6 inches possible down to the upper foothills
- Light to moderate rain showers across the Valley today and Thursday with isolated thunderstorms possible
- Rain/snow showers persist possible into Friday mainly in the Sierra Nevada with snow levels lowering at times to around 1500 feet
- Widespread hard freeze possible Friday morning
Summary: A strong Pacific storm system remains over the area, with rain and snow showers continuing through Thursday, bringing additional heavy snow in the mountains. Snow levels will rise above the lower foothills today with snow showers continuing in the upper foothills. There is a chance of small hail producing thunderstorms this afternoon and again Thursday afternoon. A widespread hard freeze is possible Friday morning. A significant winter storm arrives for the weekend starting Saturday with snow levels initially in the upper foothills then rising to pass levels by Sunday.
