Thanksgiving meals in western Nevada County

Alex, a Nevada City resident, eats a free Thanksgiving meal courtesy Sierra Roots during a previous event at 300 Main Street in Nevada City where volunteers served lunch, offered warm clothes, and a moments respite from the elements during a particularly wet and cold holiday. This year, the Sierra Roots Thanksgiving meal tradition and others continue to serve members of the community meals for the Thanksgiving Day holiday.

Photo: Elias Funez file photo

Picture this: It’s Thanksgiving Day. An elderly woman is in line at the grocery checkout. She has a bottle of wine and a microwavable turkey TV dinner.

She and other people don’t have to spend Thanksgiving alone. Here are some options available in our area.

The North San Juan Community Center will host a free Thanksgiving Dinner with all the fixings from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Drop by for dinner, live music, and relax with friends and community. Volunteers needed. For more information or to sign up to volunteer, contact nsjcommunitycenter@gmail.com or (530) 522-8205.

Rainbow Market, located on Highway 49 in Nevada City, is opening its doors to the community Thursday for a free Thanksgiving meal. Everyone is welcome.

“It’s a free dinner from noon to three and it is getting quite a bit of advertising,” said market employee Debbie Farley. “We usually do 250-300 dinners so we go until we run out.

“We do full, complete Thanksgiving dinner and it’s all cooked.”

Farley said preparations have been taking place. Anyone who wishes to attend can find the Rainbow Market at 16797 Highway 49 in Nevada City, across frm The Willo. For more information please call (530) 478-9777.

Sierra Roots is hosting a Thanksgiving meal for people experiencing homelessness at First Community Church, 300 Main St, Nevada City. The doors open at 10:30 a.m. A hot, home-cooked Thanksgiving meal will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. More information: 530-751-3263, http://www.sierraroots.org/

Gary’s Place at 158 Mill St. in Grass Valley is offering a free-to-everyone dinner. According to a Facebook post, “Kimmie is preparing 4 hams, 4 turkeys and lots of side dishes, mashed potatoes, dressing. Any donations go to Sammie’s Friends.” This 42-year tradition starts at noon. 530-272-5509.

Grass Valley area resident Misty Lee and her father are extending this invitation: “If you happen to be spending Thanksgiving by yourself or you just can’t afford dinner for your family and would like some company, some awesome food and some peacefulness to sit n take in, we would love to have you for dinner. Plenty of room, plenty of food and some good laughs.” Call or write: 530-556-1626 or Iam@abundantmanifestations.com

A couple take some time to nap in a warm dry environment after enjoying their Thanksgiving meal Thursday afternoon at First Baptist Church in Nevada City.



There will be a free Vegan Thanksgiving Community Potluck at Seaman’s Lodge in Pioneer Park in Nevada City from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. “Bring a vegan dish to share, your own plate(s), utensils and wine (if you’d like),” according to an online post on Nevada County Peeps. For more information: criskelly@comcast.net

The Salvation Army of Auburn is offering a free Thanksgiving Meal from noon to 2 p.m. at the Gold Country Fairgrounds in Auburn. For more information or to volunteer call Nichole at 530-889-3990, x212.

The Food Bank of Nevada County and the Interfaith Food Ministry have made holiday meals available for Thanksgiving, but both are closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Tom Durkin is a freelance writer, editor, and photo/videographer in Nevada County and a member of The Union Editorial Board. He may be contacted at tjdurkin3@gmail.com or http://www.tomdurkin-media.net .

The Union Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles contributed to this report.

A free Thanksgiving dinner to go is being offered at the Rainbow Market on Thanksgiving day.

Photo: Tom Durkin

Volunteer Nicole Lescher helps serve a Thanksgiving meal to area community members courtesy of Sierra Roots during a previous event.

Photo: Elias Funez file photo