Thanks to Soroptimists, 100 daffodils in bloom at Rood Center
This year marks the 100th year celebration of Soroptimist International of the Americas, and as a way to recognize this accomplishment, each club was asked to outwardly acknowledge the organization’s birthday. In response to that request, and because Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills (SISF) is known for their annual annual garden tour, members of SISF chose to plant 100 daffodil bulbs in the shape of an “S” out by the Rood Center.
The Soroptimist International of the Americas organization was formed in Oakland in 1921. During that time period, women were not allowed to join public service organizations. The term “Soroptimist” comes from a Latin word meaning “best for women.”
Currently, there are about 30,000 members in the organization. SISF belongs to one of five federations that make up Soroptimist International, which consists of clubs in more than 120 countries throughout the world. Our federation involves countries in North America, Latin America, and the Pacific Rim.
SISF’s goal is that community members who visit the Rood Center will enjoy the beautiful daffodils that are currently blooming long before they were expected while acknowledging a century of Soroptimist International of the Americas, compliments of SISF.
