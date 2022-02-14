Thanks to Soroptimists, 100 daffodils in bloom at Rood Center

Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills members gather to celebrate the 100 blooming daffodils planted to recognize Soroptimist International of the Americas’ 100th birthday. Pictured, from left, are Helen Hansen, Kristy Dal Porto, Linda Decker, Donna Martinez, Susan Rasmussen, Elke Williamson, Mary Jo Sweeney, Lynn McDaniel, Barbara Scoble, Shelley Bryan, and Linda Fisher (standing behind the Soroptimist International sign). Vicky Reeder and Susan Williams are seated on the ground. Those not pictured include Cary Bossi, Valarie Bush, Paula Campbell, Ann Erdmann, Trish Gerving, Michele Joiner, Ronda Klistoff, Suzie Krill, Heather Thorpe, Carol Nimick and Sharyn Turner.

Submitted by Lynn McDaniel.

This year marks the 100th year celebration of Soroptimist International of the Americas, and as a way to recognize this accomplishment, each club was asked to outwardly acknowledge the organization’s birthday. In response to that request, and because Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothills (SISF) is known for their annual annual garden tour, members of SISF chose to plant 100 daffodil bulbs in the shape of an “S” out by the Rood Center.

The Soroptimist International of the Americas organization was formed in Oakland in 1921. During that time period, women were not allowed to join public service organizations. The term “Soroptimist” comes from a Latin word meaning “best for women.”

Currently, there are about 30,000 members in the organization. SISF belongs to one of five federations that make up Soroptimist International, which consists of clubs in more than 120 countries throughout the world. Our federation involves countries in North America, Latin America, and the Pacific Rim.

SISF’s goal is that community members who visit the Rood Center will enjoy the beautiful daffodils that are currently blooming long before they were expected while acknowledging a century of Soroptimist International of the Americas, compliments of SISF.