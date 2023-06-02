The American Legion and the local Veteran community wishes to express their thanks to our Nevada County family for the great turn out this past Memorial Day to help us honor those men and women who gave their last breath for this Nation.
Thanks to the parents who brought their young children to witness the ceremony explaining what was going on. Thanks to the kids and young adults for pausing in their day to observe from all over the park. Thanks to the Families who helped their senior WWII and other era veterans make it to Monday’s event so they could salute those they served with.