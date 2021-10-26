Thanks to Give will return, seeks volunteers

Thanks to Give, a volunteer project which delivers meals to elderly and disabled residents in Nevada County who are alone on Thanksgiving, is making a return this year, according to organizer Melody King.

King and her sister, Melissa Hannebrink, took over leadership of the project in 2018 after participating for some time as volunteers. For 19 years before that, the yearly project was run by its founders, Nancy Zeno-Hamilton and her husband, Francis Hamilton.

After a transition year, leading it alongside Zeno-Hamilton and Hamilton in 2018, King and Hannebrink first led the effort on their own in 2019.

“We were so excited in 2019, because it really got big,” said King. She said 275 meals were delivered Thanksgiving morning that year, and that over 75 people were interested in volunteering.

King explained that, last year, uncertainty of how to safely navigate the project considering the COVID-19 pandemic — especially since some of the project’s elderly or disabled recipients’ immune systems could be compromised — led to the decision to cancel it for Thanksgiving 2020.





“We feel like we know more this year, in terms of, we can still have those practices in place about being distanced and mask wearing, and we know a little better about how to keep everybody safe,” said King on the decision to resume the project this year.

Many of Thanks to Give’s recipients are referred to it by the Meals on Wheels program, which does not deliver on Thanksgiving, according to King.

“But, we want to put out there to the community, if anybody is aware of an elderly or disabled person who is alone on Thanksgiving and doesn’t have family around, or isn’t able to get out … they can go to our website and put that person’s contact info down to receive a meal,” said King.

‘LIVING THAT THANKS’

King said she hopes people will want to return to being involved in the project after it took a year off, and added that she and Hannebrink were excited it had reached so many recipients in 2019.

“This year may not be as big, we (understand), because we’re just kind of coming out of the woodwork again,” she said. “But we’re hopeful that we can get it back to that and just serve as many people as possible.”

The night before Thanksgiving, volunteers have gathered to carve turkeys, package meals, and construct flower bouquets, using the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building’s kitchen as a work space. King said the project is seeking volunteers to help with preparations from 5 to 8 p.m. Nov. 24.

Thanksgiving morning, from 8 to 11 a.m., the project is also seeking volunteer drivers to deliver the meals and other items to the project’s list of recipients.

She described a “core group” of volunteers that has formed over the years, with some adopting it as a way of kicking off their Thanksgiving holiday by giving back.

King added that the sense of being thankful while helping others in their community is what the project represented to her and Hannebrink when they first got involved as volunteers.

“It just put us in this amazing mood to be living that thanks,” she said.

Victoria Penate is a staff writer with The Union. She can be reached at vpenate@theunion.com