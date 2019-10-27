Thanks to Give seeks volunteers to prep, deliver holiday meals

Volunteers are needed from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, and from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 28 — Thanksgiving morning. Visit www.thankstogive.com to learn how to volunteer and donate or call 530-278-5050.

Last year, sisters Melissa Hannebrink and Melody King took over the reins of Thanks To Give, a volunteer effort that preps and delivers hundreds of Thanksgiving meals throughout the community.

This year they will be flying solo to continue the now 20-year-old legacy started by Nancy Zeno-Hamilton and her husband, Francis Hamilton.

Thanks to Give started out small, delivering 60-some meals that first year and eventually expanding to more than 200 meals to an estimated 120 households.

Last year, the sisters said, was the biggest yet. More than 80 volunteers came together to prep, package and deliver 252 meals.

“It was pretty amazing,” Hannebrink said. “We were so thrilled with the community response. So many volunteers came out of the woodwork — and so many meal recipients, too.”

As in years past, SPD and Foothill Flowers provided the food and flowers at a discount and Briar Patch donated the food containers. In 2018, for the first time, Staples donated supplies for card-making.

Hannebrink gave props to Zeno-Hamilton and Hamilton for a smooth transition.

“They were very good at training us, they gave us al the information we needed to make it a success,” she said. “And they already reached out to make sure we had everything we needed for this year.”

According to Hannebrink, they will be trying out a few changes to the schedule.

“We want to make it easier for the volunteers to put more responsibility onto Wednesday evening instead of Thanksgiving morning,” Hannebrink said, noting many people feel too busy on the actual day to volunteer much time.

As Hannebrink and King already knew from their previous time volunteering, it takes a literal village to pull it all off.

“To be able to do this each year, we need volunteers, donations and referrals for meals,” said King, adding, “Thanksgiving is one month away at this point.”

Thanks to Give needs help from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, with volunteers needed for turkey carving, bouquet making and meal packaging.

“We would also love to have kids come to make Thanksgiving cards for meal recipients,” said King.

On Thursday, Nov. 28 — Thanksgiving morning — volunteers are needed from 8:30 to 11 a.m. for bagging meals and meal delivery.

If you or someone you know needs a meal on Thanksgiving, call 530-278-5050 or visit the website at http://www.thankstogive.com. The deadline for referrals is Nov. 21.

To volunteer, donate, or with general questions, visit http://www.thankstogive.com, email thankstogivegv@gmail.com or call 530-278-5050. You can bring, or mail, cash or check tax-deductible donations — made out to EA Family Services — to the EA office, 525 Sutton Way, Grass Valley. You can also make donations through the website http://www.thankstogive.com. Kids who would like to be involved but cannot come on Nov. 27 can make Thanksgiving cards and deliver them to the EA office as well.

