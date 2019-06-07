Thanks for the memories: Bear River High School seniors celebrate graduation

Editor’s note: As the Class of 2019 celebrates its graduation, The Union is sharing speeches presented at the ceremonies from across the community. Below is a transcript from a commencement speech from Stuart Wenger, Bear River High School senior class president.

Good evening teachers, family, and my fellow graduates. Thank you for being here at Bear River’s class of 2019 graduation ceremony. My name Stuart Wenger and I am truly honored to be a member of this talented graduating class.

It’s hard to believe how fast these years have gone by and I am so grateful to have made so many memories with all of you. ​Like the time I kicked the ball into the basketball hoop in Savoie’s fifth-period PE class.​

​Or when the freshman football team came back to beat Lincoln!​

It was moments like these and so many others that have forever linked me to this school and all of you.

Even though I have only known all of you for a short time, I feel I have come to know so many amazing people and I have formed some friendships that will last a lifetime.

I remember my first day of school, not knowing anybody and I thought to myself how hard it was going to be to make friends because I felt so alone, but these feelings didn’t last long. What was a feeling of loneliness quickly turned into a feeling fellowship and family.

Family is what makes our class special, we are part of one body and when one of us hurts we can all feel it and that is something that is truly remarkable.

We are all going to go down different paths, but remember that there is always time to change the road your on and if you follow the path you came on to where it started you will find a family. A family that you are a key part of, totally unique and different from everyone else but your still part of the same tree and it is the roots of this tree that have forever linked us all together as a family.

If you would have told me four years ago that I would be standing here giving you this speech, I wouldn’t believe you. But here I stand, humbled to be speaking to you as your class president.

To all my classmates, you have had a lasting impact on my life and I am forever grateful.

Stuart Wenger is senior class president and member of Bear River’s graduating Class of 2019.