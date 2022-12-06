‘Thanks everyone for kindness and coming in:’ Longtime Grass Valley sandwich shop Subsational closes this week

After nearly 34 years, Spark’s Subsational sandwich shop in Grass Valley is closing its doors.

Originally owned by Ken Marchinek, Spark’s Subsational has been feeding hungry crowds since 1988. In 2017, the business was sold to Terry Alvarado and Dennae Cromer who left the original menu largely untouched.

Upon buying the business, Alvarado and Cromer were big fans and Alvarado told The Union in 2017, “It just kind of fell into our laps. It was like, ‘Wow, this is meant to be.’ It was just this little corner. Good sandwiches from day one.”

Cromer said then: “This is our favorite place. One day I was across the street and I said, ‘I wish that place was for sale.’ The next day I saw it in the real estate section.”

Five years later, Alvarado and Cromer have made the decision to close the sandwich shop as ongoing construction needs have become cumbersome. It was a hard decision for them to make, but they are grateful for their many loyal customers over the years.

“We appreciate the whole community for all their love,” said Alvarado. “They love us and we love them. We have made a lot of friends in five years. We’ve been here since ‘89 it makes me sad my grandkids can’t come here. It’s an icon in this town.”

Subsational Subs, a longtime mainstay in downtown Grass Valley, will be closing its doors to business this week.

Photo: Elias Funez

Alvarado said that by her count, there have been 12 restaurants in the past year that have been forced to succumb to a variety of circumstances. She paid particular homage to employee Justice Palley who began working in the shop at age 17. He is now 28, and still slinging sandwiches. The list of her thanks and kudos is lengthy.

“I would like to thank the ladies in the Safeway bakery for keeping us going,” said Alvarado. “They make a special bread and I said ‘look this is what I need’ and I asked them to try and make it. And they did. For three years.”

Alvarado and Cromer will ideally take a mini-vacation but will quickly get back to work.

“We’ve been working hard for a while and need a vacation,” Alvarado said.

Alvarado said what she will miss the most about running Spark’s Subsational is the loyal customer base who have frequented the business over the years.

“Thanks everyone for kindness and coming in,” she said. “I made so many new friends. This community is a good community.”

Spark’s Subsational will be serving its full menu, minus Polish sausage, today and depending on supply could open again on Thursday. Spark’s is at 150 South Auburn Street Suite A in Grass Valley and can be reached at 530-273-4782.

Downtown Grass Valley’s Subsational Subs, is closing its doors this week, meaning regular customers of the sandwich shop will have to find their meals elsewhere.

Photo: Elias Funez

To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles email jnobles@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4232.