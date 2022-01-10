 Thanking our linemen: PG&E pushes toward evening restoration | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Thanking our linemen: PG&E pushes toward evening restoration

News News |

Elias Funez
  

A handmade sign thanking linemen and tree climbers is placed in front of this home along Highway 174 in Nevada County. Crews from across the region have descended upon the Sierra Nevada to help get people back online after the devastating winter storm that occurred two weeks ago.
Photo: Elias Funez
PG&E as well as other utility companies have stayed busy in Nevada County cutting limbs on utility lines and over roadways as it pushes toward today’s electricity restoration date. Pictured, PG&E crews along You Bet Road stop traffic while a tree crew works to remove a tree resting on utility lines.
Photo: Elias Funez
Scores of PG&E vehicles are staged at both the Brunswick Road and East Bennett yard, as well as at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. PG&E has set today as the day that most everyone in the area will be back online two weeks after the damaging winter storm that crippled the county and preceded the state of emergency declaration.
Photo: Elias Funez
Utility crews use large forklifts to move electrical transformers at the PG&E yard at Brunswick Road and East Bennett Road in Grass Valley.
Photo: Elias Funez
PG&E crews along You Bet Road take traffic down to one lane as they work to restore utilities along the Highway 174 thoroughfare Saturday afternoon.
Photo: Elias Funez
The PG&E yard at the site of the Idaho-Maryland Mine has been busy with crews dropping off thousands of pounds of damaged electrical infrastructure.
Photo: Elias Funez

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more