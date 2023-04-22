It’s a fairly normal thing for someone from the mainland to wonder why two people would abandon the sunny shores of Oahu for a much more different climate. For Ploy and Andy Ross, however, the answer comes down to one thing: they wanted to bring their authentic Thai cuisine to Nevada County and give people a taste of Ploy’s homeland.
The couple opened Thai Chic Street Food, a cart, in March and are slowly but surely sharing things like Crispy Chicken with Spicy Chili Sauce, Sticky Rice and Grilled Chicken, and Vegetable Rolls with the community. And they are just getting started.
“I like to eat street food in Thailand, and I couldn’t find it here so I better make it and show people what I like to eat,” said Ploy. “My whole family cooks.”
While living in Hawaii, Andy worked as a skydive instructor and Ploy would create Thai dishes for him to nosh for his lunch. His coworkers couldn’t help but notice that his midday meals were tastier and more exotic that their tuna fish sandwiches.
“At first I just took lunch to him at Skydive Hawaii and then people saw it and people started to say ‘I want a lunch like your husband’s,” Ploy said. “So I started to feed five people, seven people, 15 people. And I said okay, I need a food truck so I can see the customers.”
The Ross’ admit that their operation on the island wasn’t quite as sophisticated as the coach they now sell their food from.
“This is definitely way more than we had in Hawaii,” Andy said. “We had a very old bus-type thing that was transformed into a food truck. But yeah, this is legit.”
“If you’ve been in Thailand you have seen that food before,” Ploy said. “(There is) 24-hour street food in Thailand. I didn’t even (need to) cook there; I could just walk out on the street. If you want to cook something you have to go buy lots of things from the Asian store, and that’s too much for one meal. That’s why I wanted to make this food for people here, and people who have never been there.”
While they focus on spreading the word on Thai Chic Street Food, the Ross’ said their young daughter Leilani factors into where they decide to set up shop. They have no permanent location, but can be found at local spots like Tractor Supply, Bullmastiff Brewing, and occasionally the Rood administration building.
“There’s only two of us,” said Ploy. “We still want to keep a work-life balance, and do activities with our daughter. In Hawaii both of us worked a lot—too much—and we were like, no want to be happy and spend time (with Leilani.)”
“We’re new and we’ll be around and we are going to try and get bigger, do bigger events,” added Andy. “We haven’t done any huge events but we’ve got a couple coming up in the summer. And we will probably have to get some more people on board here.”
Ploy confesses her food can be quite spicy, in the Thai tradition, but she will accommodate any taste. The menu is small but packs in a lot of flavor, complimented by island hospitality.
“I feel like I know what I want. I love cooking and I love talking to people, I like to make food that can go along with beer because everywhere I go where they have beer, I go hmmm…my food would go along with beer. I can’t sell beer but I want to go somewhere where they do.”
Thai Chic Street Food changes location regularly. For more information and an update on where you can find them, please visit facebook.com and search Thai Chic Street Food. They will be at Western Gateway Park’s Farmers Market Sunday, April 23 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
To contact Staff Writer Jennifer Nobles, email jnobles@theunion.com.