It’s a fairly normal thing for someone from the mainland to wonder why two people would abandon the sunny shores of Oahu for a much more different climate. For Ploy and Andy Ross, however, the answer comes down to one thing: they wanted to bring their authentic Thai cuisine to Nevada County and give people a taste of Ploy’s homeland.

The couple opened Thai Chic Street Food, a cart, in March and are slowly but surely sharing things like Crispy Chicken with Spicy Chili Sauce, Sticky Rice and Grilled Chicken, and Vegetable Rolls with the community. And they are just getting started.

