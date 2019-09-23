Tests show Combie Reservoir free of toxic cyanobacteria, known as blue-green algae

Test results show that Combie Reservoir is free of non-detectable levels of toxic cyanobacteria, known as blue-green algae, the Nevada Irrigation District said.

Last week the district took samples from the reservoir after receiving reports of a possible algae bloom. Tests from three locations revealed no toxic blue-green algae, though normal green algae was found, a release states.

“As a precaution, NID will continue to visually inspect the reservoir throughout the week to see if any floating algae mats reappear,” the water district said.

The district has worked with the Central Valley Regional Water Quality Control Board and the county since the algae bloom was reported.

Blue-green algae usually occurs in late summer or early autumn. Its toxins can hurt children and animals.

Source: Nevada Irrigation District