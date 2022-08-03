facebook tracking pixel Testing their mettle: Fall sports tryouts mean school around the corner | TheUnion.com
Testing their mettle: Fall sports tryouts mean school around the corner

Elias Funez
  

Members of Nevada Union High School’s incoming freshmen, sophomore, junior and senior classes are on campus this week prepping for the fall girls volleyball season during this week’s junior varsity and varsity team tryouts. Nevada Union’s varsity team has now made the playoffs in six straight seasons.
Photo: Elias Funez
Prospects for the 2022 junior varsity and varsity girls volleyball teams participate in tryouts this week at the Ali Gymnasium at Nevada Union High School.
Photo: Elias Funez
Nevada Union girls volleyball varsity head coach Chrys Dudek helps facilitate this week’s volleyball tryouts. Last year, along with co-head coach Lex Olsen, the Miners were led to an 18-19 overall record and a 9-3 mark in Foothill Valley League play, good for a second-place tie with Ponderosa. Lincoln claimed the FVL banner for the 2021-2022 school year.
Photo: Elias Funez

