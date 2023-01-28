A test of Nevada County’s CodeRED Emergency Alert system is planned for next week, and Nevada County officials want to make sure that the community is not only aware, but willing to participate, so that they are prepared for the region’s next big emergency.
On Wednesday, Feb. 1 — starting at 10 a.m. — the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services (OES) will begin the planned test that is scheduled to run in phases throughout the day, according to supervisorial districts.
In an emergency these alerts may be received by text, email, landline, cell phone, and teletypewriter (TTY) for people with hearing impairments.
All residents are urged to sign up for the CodeRED Emergency Alerts in advance of the planned test by visiting ReadyNevadaCounty.org/EmergencyAlerts or by texting ReadyNevadaCounty to 99411 and follow the link to complete the registration.
Residents can also register by phone: call 211 or 1-(833)-DIAL211 for assistance from a Connecting Point call agent.
CodeRED Emergency Alerts will display as originating from (866)-419-5000 or (855)-969-4636
on caller ID and residents are encouraged to save these numbers.
“Take a moment to familiarize yourself with key information and to talk through any concerns you have with your family,” says OES Director, Craig Griesbach. “We use CodeRED for a variety of emergency situations, from wildfire to storm events. During the recent storms, we sent non-urgent storm preparedness information to 27,000 email subscribers, while a lot of people are registered to receive phone and text alerts for urgent evacuation information.”
If you or someone you know does not receive the test alert by the end of the day on February 1, OES encourages residents to reach out to CodeRED’s parent company OnSolve to confirm that information is correctly registered in the system. OnSolve may be reached at crsupport@onsolve.com or (866)-939-0911, extension number one, Monday through Friday, 6 a.m.- 3 p.m..
Residents should be aware of all the tools OES uses to inform residents of an emergency in addition to CodeRED Emergency Alerts: high-low sirens, local news outlets, and the Ready Nevada County Dashboard.
Checking in with your five emergency allies is also important. Residents can learn more about wildfire preparedness at ReadyNevadaCounty.org.
Follow Office of Emergency Services on Twitter @NevCoOES and Facebook @NevadaCountyOES for updates and tips on how to prepare.