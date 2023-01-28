A test of Nevada County’s CodeRED Emergency Alert system is planned for next week, and Nevada County officials want to make sure that the community is not only aware, but willing to participate, so that they are prepared for the region’s next big emergency.

On Wednesday, Feb. 1 — starting at 10 a.m. — the Nevada County Office of Emergency Services (OES) will begin the planned test that is scheduled to run in phases throughout the day, according to supervisorial districts.