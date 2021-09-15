Testing site in Grass Valley open 7 days per week

The county’s COVID-19 testing site in Grass Valley has added a seventh day to its schedule, and is now open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Sunday.

The testing site, at 231 Colfax Ave., was being used at over 100% of its capacity for some time while opening five days per week, prompting the recent addition of a sixth day. However, according to county Director of Public Health Jill Blake, it was still at over 100% utilization with that schedule.

“So we asked for a seventh day, and as of this week, the site is running seven days a week, 12 hours a day, which is great,” said Blake at a Q&A Wednesday.

Blake said the site was at 94% utilization for the period of Sept. 4-11. She added that, when looking ahead last week to this week’s appointments Monday to Wednesday, only 63% of appointments had already been booked at that time.

“So, even though we’re maintaining a high utilization rate, it seems like, from day to day, people can still get in pretty quickly, which is a nice rhythm to hit,” said Blake.





‘A LITTLE BIT BETTER’

Discussing Nevada County’s recent new COVID-19 cases at a Q&A Wednesday, county Director of Health and Human Services Ryan Gruver said the number of weekly cases remains high, although a drop was seen last week.

Gruver noted that, with 328 new cases recorded last week, the county was still experiencing a level which would firmly correspond to the purple tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy tier system, if it were still in place.

Comparing last week to the previous week, which had seen 488 new cases, however, he said that last week’s numbers at least represented “a glimmer that we’re a little bit better than we have been for the last six weeks.”

A total of 91 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Nevada County as of Wednesday, according to the county’s Coronavirus Dashboard.

Regarding the 16 deaths recorded in the county since the beginning of August, Blake said, “So, yes, we are hopeful that we’ve turned a corner and that things are improving, but we just want to acknowledge that lives have been lost and families are grieving.”

DATA TRANSFER ISSUE

Blake explained Wednesday that the number of new cases recorded on the county dashboard for Tuesday — one new case — was due to an issue with case data being transferred between two state systems.

“We use that data that is transferred between these two systems on a daily basis to update our dashboard,” said Blake. “If, for some reason, there is a data transfer issue, we’re simply not able to update the dashboard.”

As a result of the issue Tuesday, according to Blake, the number of new cases recorded on the dashboard for Wednesday — 72 new cases — is larger than it otherwise would have been, as it reflects both days’ cases.

