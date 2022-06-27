Teri McConnell named AAUW’s 2022 Edi Silverman Community Service Award recipient

Deb Cubberley, left, presents Teri McConnell with the 2022 AAUW Nevada County Branch's 2022 Edi Silverman Community Service Award.

Photo submitted by Martha Rees

At the Annual Meeting of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Nevada County Branch, Teri McConnell was presented with its 2022 Edi Silverman Community Service Award. Since 2003, the Edi Silverman Community Service Award has recognized annually a branch member who has made outstanding contributions to the community.

In announcing the award selection, 2021 Award Recipient Deb Cubberley described McConnell as kind, supportive and generous. She said, “Teri’s M.O. (modus operandi) is to step in where she recognizes a need and to quietly meet that need.”

During her tenure with AAUW Nevada County Branch, she has stepped up to serve in a variety of roles, including branch president, Educational Foundation vice president as well as leader of various interest groups, such as the Garden Group. McConnell also serves on the AAUW Tech Trek Committee, mentoring middle-school-aged girls interested in exploring science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) fields.

Beyond her AAUW involvement, McConnell is an active member of UC Master Gardeners of Nevada County. As such, she volunteers to help local home gardeners, answering their questions and sharing research and sustainable gardening practices with particular interest in home orchards. McConnell uses the “fruits of her labor” from her own large orchard to make significant contributions of fruit to local food banks and other organizations.

AAUW membership is open to individuals with an associate, baccalaureate, or higher degree from a qualified educational institution. The Nevada County Branch offers “Friends of AAUW” membership for individuals interested in participating in branch interest groups and other activities, but who have not had the opportunity to complete a degree. For more information about AAUW in Nevada County and/or becoming a member or “Friend of AAUW,” go to http://www.nevadacounty-ca.aauw.net or call 530-470-9395.