Ten year plan on tap at Penn Valley Fire meeting
The Penn Valley Fire Protection District (PVFPD) has scheduled a regular meeting of the Board of Directors on Tuesday, September 5 at 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room at Station No. 43 located on 10513 Spenceville Road in Penn Valley.
During the month of July 2023, PVFPD responded to 149 calls for service. At the meeting Fire Chief Don Wagner is slated to share updates of recent events in the area in his monthly report. The Penn Valley Community Rodeo Association will be presenting information and updates to the board members early in the meeting. Discussion and action items include the Final Budgets for 2023/2024 and a ten year plan for Capital Outlay.