Temps to nudge 100 Saturday; highs forecast at 5 to 8 degrees above average
Western Nevada County residents will see higher temperatures — getting close to the triple digit mark this weekend — before getting some reprieve by the middle of next week when temps are expected to drop to the lower 90s and upper 80s.
Overnight lows will be affected similarly, reaching the mid 70s Saturday and Sunday nights before dropping to the mid 60s Thursday and Friday.
Today, folks in Grass Valley and Nevada City will see highs of 94 and 95 degrees, while Penn Valley will hit 98.
Saturday highs will be 5 to 8 degrees above average for this time of year and Grass Valley will sneak into the moderate heat risk advisory range.
“So we kind of have a pretty benign forecast, very summer time like with a gradual warming trend into this weekend,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Sierra Littlefield said.
“(Wednesday) will probably be the coolest day before we see it warm up a bit.”
In the Central Valley, Sacramento is forecast to hit 101 to 103 degrees, while Marysville and Oroville are also forecast to hit 103 Saturday.
“We’ve been sandwiched between a high pressure system above the four corners, and a low pressure system off of the coast, keeping the forecast pretty similar from day to day,”
Smoke from the Washburn Fire burning in and around Yosemite National Park will continue to drift in a northeasterly direction and should steer clear of Nevada County.
As for potential of any sort of precipitation: “Most of the monsoonal moisture that we’re seeing over other parts of the West, will stay east of the Sierra,” Littlefield said.
“Some potential for some clouds to pop up here or there.”
To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com or call 530-477-4230.
Free clinic set for Friday to Sunday
The California CareForce Health Clinic is set for this Friday through Sunday at Nevada Union High School.
