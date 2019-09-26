Temps to drop for Grass Valley; Truckee could see snow

Temperatures that hit the 90s on Wednesday in Grass Valley will plummet to the 50s by Sunday, while Truckee could see snow, the National Weather Service said.

Air coming into Nevada County from the mountains heats up, bringing the hot temperatures the area has seen this week. However, a system from Canada will bring cold air and the chance of rain into the region today, said Sierra Littlefield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“This is a pretty cold system that will bring a slight chance of a dusting of snow at the higher elevations,” she added.

Today will be sunny in Grass Valley with highs around 67. There’s a 30% chance of rain tonight, when lows will dip to around 48.

Saturday’s highs will only reach 60. There’s a 60% chance of rain during the day, and a 30% chance that night, when lows will dip to around 40.

Sunday’s high will climb to 57, with lows hitting 39 that night. There’s a 30% chance of rain during the day and 40% at night.

Monday’s highs will top out around 56. Lows will return to 39 that night.

Tuesday will bring slightly warmer temperatures for a few days. Highs will hit 63 on Tuesday, 67 on Wednesday and 66 on Thursday.

Truckee

The forecast for Truckee also calls for the chance of rain, though snow is a possibility as well, the weather service said.

Today’s high of 68 will drop to 46 for Saturday. A 20% chance of rain tonight will grow to 80% on Saturday, when lows will drop to 25.

Less than a half-inch of snow is expected Saturday, and less than an inch for Saturday night. Additionally, less than an inch of snow is forecast for Sunday.

Lows will drop below freezing Saturday night through Tuesday night.

