Staff Writer
The Grass Valley City Council decided that more information was needed before approving the use of $400,000 from the City’s reserves to hire seven firefighters for six months.
The temporary hiring of the seven firefighters would ensure that three firefighters are on each engine everyday and would increase efficiency of operations and improve situational awareness, according to Grass Valley Fire Department Chief Mark Buttron.
Figuring out a plan to maintain that level of staffing permanently would require some additional source of funding which could possibly include passing a measure for voters to approve of a one-half cent sales tax or a possible reduction of staff in different areas of the budget, according to Grass Valley City Planner, Tim Kiser.
Currently, the Grass Valley Police Department (GVPD) staffs three firefighters per engine only because employees are working overtime, according to Buttron.
“We have an agreement with our labor group to provide three men staffing through the end of December, and that’s just being filed through overtime,” Chief Button said.
The Council decided to postpone a decision to use $400,000 and bring the item back for the regularly scheduled council meeting on September 12 at 7:00 p.m.
In the meantime, efforts would be made to gather public opinions through at least three meetings, either informal or part of the Grass Valley City Council, September 12 meeting agenda.
“We need to do a better job explaining the difference between two and three firefighters,” Kiser said. “Think about a house fire. It takes five firefighters (to be at the scene) to send anyone in safely into that house… right now that would mean you would need three engines… every engine in the city to go to that fire.”
Kiser went on to say that if a resident had a medical issue, or there was an emergency car crash at the same time as that house fire, an engine from a neighboring fire station would have to respond, which can take time.
With an additional firefighter on an engine, two engines could respond to the house fire leaving one for other emergencies, according to Kiser.
Councilmember Haven Caravelli expressed that she wanted the Council to reach out to the community to listen and hear what the concerns are.
“I think that we need to get out into the community and start talking now,” Caravelli said. “We need to be proactive because it’s only a matter of time before something happens, in my opinion…I struggle with this. I struggle spending money. I struggle taxing people. This one weighs heavy on my heart.”
The problem is not just the funding for the added firefighters, but the timing and availability of the hires is a challenge, not to mention the time it takes to train them, according to Kiser.
“If you go forward with the tax, we are set up come April to hire people and to have people on the engine in the 2024 fire season,” Kiser said.
“If you decide not to [hire the seasonal firefighters]…it would be very disingenuous to tell those taxpayers that we will be able to staff those engines for the 2024 fire season. That probably will not be able to occur. You’re not going to get that many firefighters up, trained, and ready to go,” Kiser continued.
In addition to considering the seven seasonal firefighters, City staff recommended that the Council allocate a police officer during the winter to operate our vegetation management program, according to the staff report.
The City recently acquired a masticator, according to Tim Kiser, and the advantage to allocating a temporary police officer during the winter to work the remote controlled masticator to clear vegetation is that an officer may more efficiently deal with illegal camping issues.
“The City was fortunate enough to get a Proposition 64 grant to get a masticator,” Kiser said. “An officer gives us the ability to enforce some things that a normal maintenance worker would not.”
When Councilmember Caravelli asked what the cost would be to approve the vegetation management only, Kiser informed the Council that the City is working with the Police Department to absorb the costs in their budget.
Councilmember Tom Ivy felt a level of frustration and pressure to make a decision that would incur a long term fiscal commitment immediately.
“I feel like we’re beating our heads against the wall…Being asked to make a decision in the dark is frustrating. It’s frustrating to potentially make a long term financial commitment in those circumstances,” Ivy said. “It’s a little like putting the cart before the horse.”
After a robust discussion, Councilmember Bob Branstrom made a motion to defer the decision regarding the $400,000 for the seven firefighters and focus on listening to the public’s input regarding a possible Measure on the ballot for the March 2024 primary election.
“I don’t see… that we need to make a decision tonight on hiring the seasonal workers,” Branstrom said. “What I do see is a deadline of November 1, of having our conversation with the public, and then making our decision around November 1 about what direction we want to go.”
November 1 is the deadline to get a measure on the March 2024 primary election.
“I would like to see us defer the decision of the $400,000 and the seven seasonal people,” Branstrom said.
The Council directed the City staff to arrange for at least three dates when members of the public could have a chance to voice concerns regarding temporary or permanent staffing of firefighters, vegetation management, or a possible ½ cent sales tax.
The naming of the Mill Street Plaza
The Grass Valley City Council officially branded the newly renovated pedestrian area on Mill Street between Neal Street and Main Street as the Mill Street Plaza.
Several other names were suggested such as the Mill Street City Center, The Mill Street Promenade and according to the staff report the word “mall” is not well-liked by many.
“I don’t care for the name ‘city center.’ It sounds too ‘big city’ and a little bit sterile,” Robin Galvan-Davies, CEO of the Greater Grass Valley Chamber of Commerce and Executive Manager of the Grass Valley Downtown Association said.
The Mill Street Improvement Project is nearing completion and Galvin-Davies added that she was looking forward to its christening.
The project aimed to create a space that would benefit downtown businesses while also providing a community space, like a town square, for the people, according to the staff report.
Recently, strings of white lights were hung to decorate the plaza and add a comforting ambiance in the evenings, as well as to provide more light.
Some have wondered why they are not turned on yet, and City Engineer Bjorn Jones had the answer.
“The string lights are waiting on the PG&E final connection,” Jones said. “The electrical panel is set and has been green tagged so hopefully PG&E can finish the tie-in in the next couple weeks.”
The arrangements of parklet borders are appearing and diners can be seen enjoying meals al fresco.
The Mill Street parking lot project
All items on the consent agenda were approved by council including awarding a contract for the Mill Street Parking Lot Construction Project to Peter Schack Construction Engineering.
The Mill Street Parking Lot Construction Project involves the construction of an outdoor public parking lot containing 32 parking spaces located on a City owned lot at 309 Mill Street along with other improvements proposed including accessible walkways, lighting, landscaping, fencing, and drainage improvements, according to the stuff report.