Temperatures are high for Grass Valley, but they’re slowly dropping

Temperatures — expected to hit 95 today — are forecast to dip into the upper 80s by this weekend, the National Weather Service said.

There’s a slight chance of a thunderstorm Wednesday morning in western Nevada County, though chances are better in higher elevations, said Jim Mathews, meteorologist with the weather service.

“It won’t be a lot of rain, but the potential is there,” he added.

A high pressure ridge currently lingering over the area will break mid-week. That will lower temperatures starting Wednesday and continue through the weekend.

“The cooling will be very slow,” Mathews said. “The evenings will be very warm.”

Today is forecast to have highs around 95, though Mathews said there’s a chance they could climb higher. Lows are expected to drop to around 66 tonight.

There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Wednesday morning. Highs will reach around 92, with lows dipping to about 64 at night, the weather service states.

Thursday will see highs around 88. Temperatures will bottom out around 61 that night.

Expect highs around 88 for Friday and Saturday, and 89 for Sunday. Lows will dip to around 59 Friday and Saturday nights, and 61 on Sunday night.

Forecasters expect highs on Labor Day will reach around 87.

