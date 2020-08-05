Temperature relief short-lived in Nevada County

A weak area of low pressure has made its way over Northern California, bringing with it cooler temperatures and respite from 29 consecutive days of high temperatures in the 90s or above.

The widespread relief isn’t lasting long, though, as highs will return to the lower to mid-90s by this weekend.

“It’s a nice break from the summer heat,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Karleisa Rogacheski said. “Wednesday and (today) will be the cooler days of the week.”

Highs ranged from the lower to upper 80s across western Nevada County locations Wednesday, with today’s high in Grass Valley expected to hit 81.

Friday, highs are expected to reach 86 in Grass Valley, and by the weekend hit the low 90s.

RAIN TOTALS

California’s water year stretches from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30.

Grass Valley’s year to date rain total since Oct. 1 sits at 33.9 inches, which is 64% of normal.

Nevada City’s rain total is 31.32 inches, 51% of normal.

The rain gauge at Bowman Dam has measured 42.65 inches, 66% of normal.

