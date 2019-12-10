Tell The Union what you think are the most important stories of 2019

What were the most important stories of 2019 to you?

Drop us a line and let us know.

The Union is looking to its readers to learn what stories had the most impact on them over the past 12 months. Whether it’s crime, fire, business or education — we want to hear from you about the stories that drew you in and left you wanting more.

Contact us at news@theunion.com with your picks. Use the headline “2019 top picks” so we’ll be sure to count your vote.

We hope to hear from you soon.