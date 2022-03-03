Telestream teams up with Hospitality House to aid more locals in crisis

With homelessness on the rise in Nevada County, Telestream has stepped up its support of Hospitality House, the leading nonprofit shelter services provider for Nevada County residents experiencing homelessness. Over the next three years, Telestream will provide annual unrestricted financial support to respond where the need is greatest, with an accelerated focus on street outreach, expanded shelter and creating permanent housing solutions for residents in crisis.

Founded in 2005, Hospitality House began as a nomadic shelter, operating out of churches and relying entirely on volunteers and private donors. By 2006, Telestream’s CEO, Dan Castles, learned about the efforts of Hospitality House and recognized the critical nature of the work. The video tech giant immediately signed onto the housing efforts of Hospitality House, and as the nonprofit established its physical shelter in 2013 and grew in services, Telestream remained fervent in its support these many years.

“Telestream has been a supporter of the Hospitality House for many years,” reflected Castles. “We have had the opportunity to see this organization continually transform itself to meet the ever-changing needs of our local community. We have such a need to provide a wide range of services to those in our community who are experiencing homelessness. They truly represent a systemic solution to what is a huge issue across the United States.”

Today, Telestream is a branded strategic partner of the organization, and Castles inspires his staff to get involved as well. Pre-pandemic, employees of Telestream volunteered in Hospitality House’s kitchen every month bringing their own donated food and cooking meals for guests, as well as by helping with specialty projects, such as painting the interior of the shelter, conducting yard work, and participating in camp cleanups. With the volunteer program temporarily suspended due to the pandemic, Telestream’s employees pivoted to donating funds to help cover food costs at the shelter in place of donating their time.

“Telestream’s financial leadership continues to make an enormous impact on Hospitality House’s abilities to serve those most vulnerable,” shared Nancy Baglietto, executive director of Hospitality House. “In this past fiscal year, we aided 618 unique locals in crisis, including 23 children, but the problem ‘takes a village’ and individual donors and businesses like Telestream are at the heart of our community’s ability to make measured progress.”

This coming year, Telestream’s commitment is expected to help 194 individuals receive access to emergency shelter, food, clothing and wraparound case management services.

Businesses like Telestream that are interested in partnering with Hospitality House to expand services and support to locals in need are invited to connect by emailing info@hhshelter.org or by calling 530-615-0852. To help further services to those in need, the community’s support is always welcome and appreciated. Donations may be made at hhshelter.org, by calling 530-615-0852, or by sending a donation made payable to Hospitality House at 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

Source: Hospitality House