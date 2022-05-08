Teen suffers major injuries in dirt bike crash

A 14-year-old Nevada City boy was taken for treatment Saturday with major injuries after being ejected from a dirt bike, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 5:55 p.m. The teen was driving a Honda CRF250X on an off-highway vehicle trail in the Rough and Ready/Bitney Springs area, east of Hard Rock Road, on Bureau of Land Management land, reports state.

“The driver was negotiating a jump at approximately 15 mph, when, for an unknown reason, he lost control of the Honda on landing,” a news release states.

The dirt bike overturned, and the teen was ejected, landing on the trail. Suffering major injuries, he was taken by CHP helicopter for treatment, reports state.

“The male was wearing a helmet at the time of collision; neither drugs nor alcohol are suspected factors,” the release states. “The collision remains under investigation.”