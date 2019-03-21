Teen robbed of cell phone after leaving school bus in Penn Valley

Authorities say a 17-year-old stepped off a school bus in Penn Valley, walked from the area and was robbed.

Hours later officers had James Anthony Delavega, 18, in custody on a robbery charge. Arrested Wednesday night, he remained jailed Thursday under $100,000 in bond, Nevada County Jail reports state.

The robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday behind the post office on Penn Valley Drive, Nevada County Sheriff's Lt. Sean Scales said.

"The juvenile had gone to grab something to drink," he added. "Mr. Delavega physically assaulted the juvenile and then stole a cell phone."

The victim declined medical treatment, Scales said.

Deputies responded to the area and found Delavega around 5:30 p.m. in a home on Devonshire Circle, the lieutenant said.

Recommended Stories For You

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.